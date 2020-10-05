 Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By


click to enlarge Zim Syed, lead artist on the John Lewis mural, paints on Sun., Oct. 4. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Zim Syed, lead artist on the John Lewis mural, paints on Sun., Oct. 4.
After over 200 artist-submitted applications, work has begun for the "Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change" project, including a colorful John Lewis mural in Uptown. Kyle Holbrook, executive artist with the MLK Mural Project, in collaboration with Carlow University Social Justice Institutes, selected 30 artists into the new program, with each piece of art having a lead artist and assistant artists contributing.

Zim Syed, who has been painting for the last couple of years, is the lead artist on the John Lewis piece at 1815 Locust Street, a wall donated by Mike King. Each of the ten murals — with messages about police brutality, systemic racism, and gun violence — will have a QR code that will direct those to a narrated piece by Paradise Gray, hip-hop legend and co-founder of 1Hood Media.

"This is just a continuation of that community unity that Pittsburgh has been so popular for in the last 20 years that I've seen with my own eyes," says Gray. "These murals are just a manifestation of the possibilities of that growing brotherhood of people."


The community is welcome to contribute their own messages on scheduled days for each piece.

"The murals are about solutions," said Holbrook. "Trump and Biden supporters are welcome to come if they'd like. No matter who's elected, we're really going to have to work together to make change."

More information can be found on MLKMural.com.
click to enlarge Adrie Rose, program assistant for Carlow University Social Justice Institutes, Zim Syed, lead artist, and Kyle Holbrook, executive artist with MLK Mural Project, pose for a portrait in front of the John Lewis mural in Uptown. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Adrie Rose, program assistant for Carlow University Social Justice Institutes, Zim Syed, lead artist, and Kyle Holbrook, executive artist with MLK Mural Project, pose for a portrait in front of the John Lewis mural in Uptown.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

KKK fliers distributed in Greene County; police investigating

By Ryan Deto

Protest demanding a rent and mortgage freeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the Greenfield Bridge in Pittsburgh on May 1, 2020

Bipartisan Pennsylvania rent-assistance fix stalled after House session cut short

By Ryan Deto

