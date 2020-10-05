Pittsburgh Solidarity for Change

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Zim Syed, lead artist on the John Lewis mural, paints on Sun., Oct. 4.

"The murals are about solutions," said Holbrook. "Trump and Biden supporters are welcome to come if they'd like. No matter who's elected, we're really going to have to work together to make change."

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Adrie Rose, program assistant for Carlow University Social Justice Institutes, Zim Syed, lead artist, and Kyle Holbrook, executive artist with MLK Mural Project, pose for a portrait in front of the John Lewis mural in Uptown.

