Pittsburgh-shot Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle will stream on HBO Max

On Mon., April 27, HBO Max, a new streaming platform set the launch on May 27, announced that it acquired worldwide rights to An American Pickle. According to a press release, HBO Max acquired the film from Sony Pictures so that its release would “not be delayed” due to COVID-19 theater closures.
Much of the film was shot in Pittsburgh between Oct. and Dec. of 2019.
Adapted from the 2013 New Yorker series “Sell Out” by Simon Rich, the fish-out-of-pickle juice story stars Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, an immigrant who, after coming to America in 1920, falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for a century. When he emerges unscathed in modern-day Brooklyn, he's united with his great-grandson and only living relative, a computer coder named Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen).
Kevin Reilly, president and chief content officer at HBO Max, called the film “wonderfully original, funny, and heartfelt.”
An American Pickle should make for another curious addition to the made-in-Pittsburgh film catalog. A movie about a brined time-traveler also seems weirdly appropriate for a city that proudly touts its love for pickles with Heinz pickle pins and a big annual festival.
An American Pickle will hit HBO Max sometime this summer.