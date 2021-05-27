 Pittsburgh set to open some public pools, if they can find enough lifeguards | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh set to open some public pools, if they can find enough lifeguards

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Attention, attention, this is not a drill! The city of Pittsburgh is set to open eight public pools next month. But, according to a press release, only if they can get enough lifeguards to staff them. If enough lifeguards are hired, there is a possibility of opening more of the city's public pools.

Today, the office of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto announced that, if fully staffed, eight Pittsburgh public pools can open on Mon., June 14, the week after Pittsburgh Public Schools let out students for the summer.

The pools set to open are:
  • Ammon Pool in the Hill District
  • Highland Pool in Highland Park
  • Homewood Pool in Homewood
  • Ormsby Pool in South Side
  • Phillips Pool in Carrick
  • Sue Murray Pool in the North Side
  • Ream Pool in Mount Washington
  • Schenley Pool in Oakland

A press release says the city has received approximately 70 lifeguard applications. Once a sufficient number of lifeguards are hired, the city says it can "work towards opening more pools throughout the summer."


Lifeguards must be Pittsburgh residents, at least 16 years old by June 30, 2021, and willing to work in any part of the city. All hires receive free lifeguard certifications.

The lifeguard hiring issue adds to a larger problem of finding willing employees in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and troubled vaccine rollout, even as businesses and public spaces have been primed to return to normal operations.

"With pools and other outdoor activities coming online this summer after closures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been challenging for employers in the public and private sectors to find lifeguards and other staff," states a press release.

It goes on to cite how the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently claimed that several park pools throughout the state would have to remain closed "due to staffing issues."


Besides lifeguards, the city is also looking for people to fill other "summertime jobs," such as working the Roving Art Cart, Farmer’s Markets, and Spray Parks.

Those interested in applying for a lifeguard position can visit the Ciiparks website. Those interested in other seasonal work can visit the City of Pittsburgh Online Career Center

