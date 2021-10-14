 Pittsburgh Riverhounds secure postseason spot for fourth consecutive year | Sports News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Riverhounds secure postseason spot for fourth consecutive year

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds winger Alex Dixon (left) scored late in an Oct. 10 match, thanks to an overhead kick assist by Tommy Williamson (center). - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Pittsburgh Riverhounds winger Alex Dixon (left) scored late in an Oct. 10 match, thanks to an overhead kick assist by Tommy Williamson (center).
After winning their game against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Oct. 10, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds professional soccer club secured their placement in the USL playoffs for the fourth year in a row. This is the first time the club has made the playoffs in four consecutive seasons.

The Riverhounds have three more matches in the regular season and are still working to secure a home match in the first round of the playoffs. The Riverhounds play at home games at Highmark Stadium near Station Square.

While the Riverhounds created history on Oct. 10, they also handed Atlantic Division leader Tampa Bay its first loss since July 31. It was a victory well-needed for the Riverhounds after two losses in their last three games.


Riverhounds manager Bob Lilley has made it to the USL playoffs in eight seasons with two different clubs. He made the playoffs four times while managing the now-defunct Rochester Rhinos, and has made it to the playoffs now four times with the Hounds. 

After leaving, Lilley brought players from Rochester, such as midfielder Kenardo Forbes and defender Jordan Dover. They have helped to lead in the playoff streak the Riverhounds have enjoyed for the past four seasons.

“We’ve built a culture that Pittsburgh is a top team in the league and in the regular season,” Lilley said to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Now we want to build a culture that Pittsburgh is a top team at playoff time. That’s still a big target for us that we haven’t achieved in terms of winning a championship or pushing that envelope with deep playoff runs.”

Back when Dover played for Rochester in 2017 against the Riverhounds, he felt they had a lot of talent and played hard, but the Riverhounds needed something to get better, which happened to be him, Lilley, and Forbes joining the team during the 2018 season.


“I think we get everyone’s best shot,” Lilley said. “I think because we won the Eastern Conference in ‘19 and were only a game away last year from winning the regular season, we’ve been high up in the standings for the last four years, since ‘18, where when coaches and the announcers or whatever, people are not sleeping on Pittsburgh.”

The Riverhounds will play the first round of the USL Championship playoffs from Nov. 5 thru Nov 7.

Trending

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency
5 Questions with Buffalo Nichols
Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position
Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County
Charles Yu's latest novel does remarkable job exploring what it means to be Asian in America
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

By Ryan Deto

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

White Whale Bookstore expands store as part of fifth anniversary celebration

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

White Whale Bookstore

Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position

By Ryan Deto

Jacob Klinger in 2020

Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Hello Neighbor receives federal grant to resettle refugees in Allegheny County
More »

Tags

More Sports News »
All Sports »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 13-19, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 14-20

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Oct. 14-20

By Rob Brezsny

Jacob Klinger in 2020

Former Steelers reporter turned anti-eviction advocate is running for constable; wants to reform the little-known Pennsylvania position

By Ryan Deto

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

Man tased by Pittsburgh Police dies next day after apparent medical emergency

By Ryan Deto

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

Activists rally outside Sewickley home of Sen. Joe Manchin’s daughter in support of reconciliation bill

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation