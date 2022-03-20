 Pittsburgh Riverhounds kick off season with home-opening win at Highmark Stadium | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Riverhounds kick off season with home-opening win at Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Russell Cicerone battles for the ball against Hartford Athletic players at Highmark Stadium on Sat., March 19, 2022. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Russell Cicerone battles for the ball against Hartford Athletic players at Highmark Stadium on Sat., March 19, 2022.
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds defeated Hartford Athletic 2-1 in their home opener on March 19 at Highmark Stadium. Hundreds of fans cheered for Pittsburgh’s professional soccer team during the first season opener since 2019 to have no COVID restrictions.

The Steel Army, the fan section of the Riverhounds, waved black and gold flags and chanted, “We all cheer for the yellow soccer team,” as the Riverhounds scored a tie-breaking goal against the Athletic near the end of the match.

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Kevin Silva practices before the game. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper Kevin Silva practices before the game.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds players celebrate their first goal against Hartford Athletic. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds players celebrate their first goal against Hartford Athletic.
click to enlarge A ball boy positions a soccer ball at Highmark Stadium. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
A ball boy positions a soccer ball at Highmark Stadium.
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Toby Sims (16) attempts to steal the ball from Hartford Athletic. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Toby Sims (16) attempts to steal the ball from Hartford Athletic.
click to enlarge Hartford Athletic goalkeeper Austin Pack saves a Pittsburgh Riverhounds goal attempt. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Hartford Athletic goalkeeper Austin Pack saves a Pittsburgh Riverhounds goal attempt.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Russell Cicerone runs to take possession of the ball against Hartford Athletic players. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Russell Cicerone runs to take possession of the ball against Hartford Athletic players.
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Alex Dixon (7) battles for possession of the ball against Hartford Athletic. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Alex Dixon (7) battles for possession of the ball against Hartford Athletic.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge A referee speaks to Hartford Athletic players after pulling a yellow card at Highmark Stadium. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
A referee speaks to Hartford Athletic players after pulling a yellow card at Highmark Stadium.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Two players battle for possession of the ball on a header attempt. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Two players battle for possession of the ball on a header attempt.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds midfielder Angelo Kelly battles for possession of the ball. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds midfielder Angelo Kelly battles for possession of the ball.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Robby Dambrot kicks the ball at Highmark Stadium. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds defender Robby Dambrot kicks the ball at Highmark Stadium.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
click to enlarge Pittsburgh Riverhounds players celebrate after their win against Hartford Athletic at Highmark Stadium on Sat., March 19, 2022. - CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith
Pittsburgh Riverhounds players celebrate after their win against Hartford Athletic at Highmark Stadium on Sat., March 19, 2022.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: PAM SMITH
CP Photo: Pam Smith

