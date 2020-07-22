Pittsburgh Riverhounds host first professional sporting event amidst pandemic

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A Pittsburgh Riverhounds staff member disinfects a game ball in the first half.

I requested a photo credential through the Riverhounds soccer club but after being respectfully denied because they weren't allowing any access to photographers (writers/reporters only), I decided I'd take a chance that some die-hard fans would be in attendance and that I could take some images through the fence. It was important to document such a moment for history's sake. My risk paid off.

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs."

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nearby empty parking lots in Station Square would normally be packed full for the first game of the season.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Signage is posted at the ticket booth of Highmark Stadium, informing fans they won't be allowed in during the month of July.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Stan Perko, Jack Powell, and Colin Funkhauser cheer on the Riverhounds from outside the fence along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Thomas Vancaeyezeele #17 of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds wears a Black Lives Matter patch while playing against Indy Eleven at Highmark Stadium.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham An empty balcony and standing-room only section sit empty as Mark Forrest #16 of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds goes up for a header against Indy Eleven.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Thomas Vancaeyezeele #17 of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds fights for possession of a ball against Nick Moon #17 of Indy Eleven in the first half.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham A group of Pittsburgh Riverhounds supporters watch the match from a nearby parking garage.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham The sun begins to set during the second half action between the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Indy Eleven.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Fans at midfield watch the game through the fence along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Riverhounds supporter, Savi D., looks on through the fence.

No fans, no fake crowd noises pumped in, no win.However, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds took a big step being the first professional sports team in Pittsburgh to host an official game, five days before the Pittsburgh Pirates are slated to host their debut amidst an ongoing pandemic.In extra time, they conceded a goal to lose 1-0 to Indy Eleven, breaking a 25-game unbeaten streak at home in the regular season. But the most loyal of fans, some members of the Steel Army, made their way to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and watched every minute through the Highmark Stadium fence. Some even parked atop a nearby parking garage and listened to the broadcast on ESPN2.This photo essay is the first of many to come as part of our new visual series, "