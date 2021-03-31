Pittsburgh Riverhounds fans will return to Highmark Stadium for 2021 season

Photo: Kaycee Orwig Pittsburgh Riverhounds practice at Highmark Stadium on Mon., March 29, 2021.

The Riverhounds's home opener against the Charlotte Independence will take place two weeks earlier than originally announced by the league. This is the team’s ninth year with Highmark Stadium as its home base. Currently, to keep fans safe, the Pennsylvania regulations allow for a total capacity of 1,100 people on match days. Plans will continue to evolve as the state adjusts its guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

