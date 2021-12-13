Pittsburgh rinks to go ice skating this winter

click to enlarge
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
UPMC Rink at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh
Winter is here, and the cold, snowy weather offers the chance to experience outdoor activities like ice skating. With the opening of the new Hunt Armory in Shadyside, Pittsburgh City Paper
decided to highlight a number of local rinks to bust out your blades and get your skate on.
Hunt Armory
The most recent addition to the Pittsburgh ice skating scene
will be used by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a seasonal rink, as well as for public skate opportunities. It also has both hockey and figure skates available to rent, so head over and experience what this former weapon storehouse has to offer. 324 Emerson St., Shadyside. $7, $3 for skate rentals. nhl.com/penguins/community/hunt-armory-rink
The UPMC Rink at PPG Place
This outdoor skating rink in Downtown Pittsburgh opens annually from November through March. With the giant Christmas tree in the center and festive music playing, it sets the perfect scene for skating. Pretend you’re in a cheesy holiday movie and skate as much as your heart desires. 4 PPG Place, Downtown. $10-12, $5-6 skate rentals. ppgplace.com/directory/the-rink
CP photo by John Hamilton
Schenley Park Ice Rink
Schenley Park Skating Rink
Schenley Park Skating Rink is located in Oakland and opened up for the season at the end of November. This rink has a few different events such as Skate with Santa and Mascot Skate, or you can just go on a regular day with friends. Currently, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the rink will accommodate 250 skaters at a time and will require face masks inside its building. 10341 Overlook Drive, Oakland. $3-5, $3 skate rentals. pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink
Alpha Ice Complex
Alpha Ice Complex near Oakmont has it all – hockey, figure skating, and public skating. Whether you’re looking for casual skating fun with friends or lessons, Alpha will deliver. 66 Alpha Drive W., Cheswick. $6-10, $3 skate rentals.
alphaicecomplex.com
Ice Castle Arena
Located in Castle Shannon, Ice Castle Arena welcomes ice skaters not just in the winter, but all year-round. As the home of Pittsburgh's amateur hockey teams, the arena has two indoor NHL regulation-sized rinks. The space also has an arcade area, and cosmic and laser lighting shows to amp up its public skating hours. 990 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon. $6-10, $5 skate rentals. icecastlearena.com
South Park and North Park Ice Rinks
With public skating through March, as well as programs for skaters of all ages and experience levels, the South Park and North Park rinks are go-to places to hit the ice this season. 1101 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park and 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park. $3-5, $2 skate rentals. alleghenycounty.us/parks
UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
The primary practice and training hub for the Pittsburgh Penguins also opens up to non-athletes to enjoy public skating multiple days a week. The state-of-the-art facility offers plenty of room to social distance as you skate, as well as ample free parking, an on-site cafe, and more. 8000 Cranberry Springs Drive, Cranberry. $7, $3 skate rental. upmclemieuxsportscomplex.com