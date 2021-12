Pittsburgh rinks to go ice skating this winter

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz UPMC Rink at PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh

Hunt Armory

The UPMC Rink at PPG Place

click to enlarge CP photo by John Hamilton Schenley Park Ice Rink

Schenley Park Skating Rink

Alpha Ice Complex

Ice Castle Arena

South Park and North Park Ice Rinks

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Winter is here, and the cold, snowy weather offers the chance to experience outdoor activities like ice skating. With the opening of the new Hunt Armory in Shadyside,decided to highlight a number of local rinks to bust out your blades and get your skate on.The most recent addition to the Pittsburgh ice skating scene will be used by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a seasonal rink, as well as for public skate opportunities. It also has both hockey and figure skates available to rent, so head over and experience what this former weapon storehouse has to offer.This outdoor skating rink in Downtown Pittsburgh opens annually from November through March. With the giant Christmas tree in the center and festive music playing, it sets the perfect scene for skating. Pretend you’re in a cheesy holiday movie and skate as much as your heart desires.Schenley Park Skating Rink is located in Oakland and opened up for the season at the end of November. This rink has a few different events such as Skate with Santa and Mascot Skate, or you can just go on a regular day with friends. Currently, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the rink will accommodate 250 skaters at a time and will require face masks inside its building.Alpha Ice Complex near Oakmont has it all – hockey, figure skating, and public skating. Whether you’re looking for casual skating fun with friends or lessons, Alpha will deliver.Located in Castle Shannon, Ice Castle Arena welcomes ice skaters not just in the winter, but all year-round. As the home of Pittsburgh's amateur hockey teams, the arena has two indoor NHL regulation-sized rinks. The space also has an arcade area, and cosmic and laser lighting shows to amp up its public skating hours.With public skating through March, as well as programs for skaters of all ages and experience levels, the South Park and North Park rinks are go-to places to hit the ice this season.The primary practice and training hub for the Pittsburgh Penguins also opens up to non-athletes to enjoy public skating multiple days a week. The state-of-the-art facility offers plenty of room to social distance as you skate, as well as ample free parking, an on-site cafe, and more.