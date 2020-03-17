Pittsburgh restaurants donating food and discounts amid coronavirus outbreak

In wake of recent restrictions put on restaurants and bars due to coronavirus, the food industry has put out a call for support from the city via carry-out orders, bottle sales, and more. But this doesn’t mean they’re turning their backs on their communities.



Several restaurants and online eateries have launched initiatives to support those in need and share foods that make them happy:

● Leo. a public house on the North Side is offering free buttered noodles for kids during takeout hours at its sister restaurant, Lola Bistro.● The Vandal will be serving free takeout meals to service industry workers in Pittsburgh from 5-8 p.m. on Wed., March 18. The meals are vegetarian but can be made vegan on request. Contact the restaurant to arrange the pickup.● Baked True North is launching brunch boxes — filled with six English muffins, six scones, 12 small cookies, and 12 unfrosted cookies (decorations included) — with various purchasing options. The buy-one-give-one will allow customers to purchase two boxes, one for themselves and one for someone in need.● Home, a Smallman Galley concept run by chef Phil Milton, was forced into closure by its parent company. Rather than let the food go to waste, the eatery is hosting a “cleaning out their cooler” event, open to all of the Galley Group employees (both branches of the group closed temporarily earlier this week) and service industry workers in the city. Milton and his team are offering free meals (takeout is available) from 6 to 8 p.m. at their Smallman Galley location. All food that is not eaten will be donated.● Heiferandhog, a local husband-and-wife blogging duo, are releasing their “simple, fresh” recipes via Instagram for all to access. Online store GetMoMuffins (@getmomuffins) is planning similar posts.● Local distiller Boyd & Blair is donating $5 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank with every purchase made on its online store. According to the distillery, $100 donated results in 500 meals.● Skrewball Whiskey is donating a dollar to the United States Bartenders’ Guild with every share of their Instagram post, found on its page @skrewballwhiskey.And if you’re looking for a way to support the service industry, consider donating to the Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar , a resource designed to aid tipped service workers during the time of temporary closures. Many Pittsburgh restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery. A comprehensive list can be found here