Pittsburgh Restaurant Week(s), pretzel salad facts, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week
Multiple locations. pittsburghrestaurantweek.com
From Aug. 8 through Sun., Aug. 21, diners can find great meals and deals at various locations during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Piada, Cadillac Ranch, Carmella's Plates and Pints, Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse, Fujiya Ramen, Scratch & Co, and more. More information can be found on the event website.
Farmer x Baker
1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. farmerxbaker.com
This eatery expanded to a second location earlier this year, and now, they are on the hunt for a third location. You can send suggestions to them on their Instagram.
2 Sisters 2 Sons
1882 Main St., Sharpsburg. 2sisters2sons.com
The Sharpsburg location of this Caribbean and Jamaican restaurant will close. The announcement states that they will officially shut down Wed., Aug. 31 and are looking for a new location. They will vend at various events across the city until they find the right home. They will also accept catering orders.
Multiple locations. prantlsbakery.com
Prantl's Bakery will temporarily close its North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations due to an employee shortage. This will come with an expansion of hours at their Greensburg, Shadyside, and North Side locations.
One Book, One Shot, One Beer
5858 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. amazingbooksandrecords.com
On Sat., Aug. 13 from 9:15 p.m.-12 a.m., the Amazing Books and Records Squirrel Hill location will host this event in partnership with the Washington, Pa, craft distillery Liberty Pole Spirits. Try rye, bourbon, peated bourbon, or cream bourbon, and beer as you shop for books and records.
Elevate
145 Bakery Square Blvd., Larimer. galleygrp.com
In the mood for a new eating experience? At the beginning of September, Elevate, a concept offering progressive comfort food and "elevated" classics, including a deconstructed cherry pie, will open in Bakery Square Galley.
Charcuterie Academy
2333 E. Carson St., South Side. 23rdandvine.com
23rd and Vine will team up with Cheese Queen Pgh for a charcuterie-making event. Tickets and more details on the event, taking place on Thu., Sept. 22, will be available soon, so watch the 23rd and Vine Instagram for more details.
El Burro Dos
1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. elburro.com
El Burro Dos has added Elotes, AKA Mexican street corn to its menu. The popular dish will be available for dine-in, pickup, or delivery.
Salute
200 Children's Way., North Side. federalgalley.org
Salute Pub Fare is a new concept coming to Federal Galley. According to a post on Federal Galley's Instagram, Salute "will offer elevated pub fare and brunch favorites," and "pay homage to their favorite food styles and comfort foods while putting their own spin on things." The concept will come to the galley at the beginning of September.
Wild Rise Bakery
6901 Lynn Way, Suite 218, Homewood. wildrisebakery.com
Wild Rise, a gluten-free, Black-owned bakery, needs a part-time or full-time baker, and a part-time delivery driver. Send your resume to wildrisebakery@gmail.com to apply.
Commonplace Coffee and Spak
Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com and 5107 Penn Ave., Garfield. spakbrothers.com
Show your love for two Pittsburgh mainstays with new merchandise from Commonplace and Spak Brothers. Commonplace announced a locally screen-printed pocket T-shirt featuring a floral design. Spak now has new shirt designs available to purchase on its Toast account, including one with a camouflage print, along with other items like drink koozies, lighters, and more.
"This Dolly Parton-Approved 'Salad' Is About To Be Your Picnic Mainstay"
saveur.com
Pittsburgh writer and City Paper contributor Rossilynne Skena Culgan wrote about the mystique of a summer favorite, the strawberry pretzel salad, for Saveur magazine. The dish — broken down as a "buttery base of crushed pretzels, topped with a layer of Cool Whip with cream cheese and sugar, finished with a tangy slab of fruit-filled strawberry Jell-O" — has been served for generations in Pittsburgh and throughout Pennsylvania, as well as in several other states, Culgan points out. She even includes her family's own pretzel salad recipe.