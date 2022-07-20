Pittsburgh Regional Transit requests public input on $291 million transit overhaul | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has scheduled two public meetings to give updates on the upcoming Downtown-Uptown-Oakland Rapid Transit project.



According to a press release, the meetings will update riders and the wider public on the $291 million project that's set to bring 24 new stations, increased transit reliability and increased pedestrian bicyclist safety to this busy transit corridor.

A request will be issued later this year for construction proposals in the Downtown Pittsburgh phase, where construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2023. An RFP is expected to be issued in 2023 for the second phase in Uptown and Oakland, where work is expected to begin in 2024.



Pittsburgh Regional Transit was formerly known as Port Authority until its recent rebranding

The public meetings will be held on Tue., Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 11 at noon. Further details are listed on the PRT website.