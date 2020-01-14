Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Pittsburgh Tracks / Machine Age Records / Love What You Feel

No matter how ingrained you are in the Pittsburgh music scene, you still might not know just how many record labels are operating locally. Many of them fly under the radar, but they're definitely worth knowing.



So, Pittsburgh City Paper decided to create a Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup, featuring larger labels like the North Side’s Get Hip Recordings, to smaller ones like the electronic Machine Age, to help give a glimpse into the diverse and plentiful selection of record labels based in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh City Paper



Follow along with us (almost) every other weekday, as we will feature a different Pittsburgh-based label ... until we run out.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy Preslav Lefterov and his dog Omar inside Machine Age Studios

Pittsburgh Tracks / Machine Age Records / Love What You Feel

D

Are you a Pittsburgh record label? Email jsnowden[at]pghcitypaper.com.