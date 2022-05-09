Pittsburgh Public Schools requests public input on search for superintendent

“There is no more important decision we will make as a board than selecting the right superintendent for our district,” says Board President Sala Udin. “Community engagement is an essential part of this process.”
Former superintendent Anthony Hamlin resigned in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission found that he had violated the state Ethics Act “with regard to travel expenses, accepting cash for speeches, and failing to make required disclosures of financial interests between 2016 and 2018,” reports TribLive. Dr. Wayne N. Walters has served as interim superintendent since then.
Community members are encouraged to respond to the PPS survey at pghschools.org/superintendentsearch. The deadline to complete the short survey is Wed., May 18 by midnight. PPS says in a release that the survey will also be available in six languages (Spanish, Arabic, Nepali, Pashto, Swahili, and Russian) beginning Wed., May 11.
PPS began its national search for a new permanent superintendent in March when it hired consulting company BWP & Associates to lead the process. In addition to reviewing the survey results, PPS says that BWP will conduct focus groups “with participants representing district administrators, educators, parents and guardians, students, faith-based organizations, foundations, corporate leaders,” and others.
There will be five community meetings this week for Pittsburghers to weigh in on the search. Transportation assistance and childcare are available to those who register in advance, the release says.
Wed., May 11
• Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12. 1101 N. Murtland St., Homewood. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Perry High School. 3875 Perrysville Ave., Perry. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Langley K-8. 2940 Sheraden Blvd., Sheraden. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thu., May 12
• Pittsburgh Carrick High School. 125 Parkfield St., Carrick. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy 6-12. 107 Thackeray St., Oakland. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Virtual Session. 6-7 p.m. Register at pghschools.org