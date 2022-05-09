 Pittsburgh Public Schools requests public input on search for superintendent | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Public Schools requests public input on search for superintendent

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-public-school-superintendent-web.jpg
The Pittsburgh Board of Public Education has requested “maximum community input” in its national search for a new superintendent.

“There is no more important decision we will make as a board than selecting the right superintendent for our district,” says Board President Sala Udin. “Community engagement is an essential part of this process.”

Former superintendent Anthony Hamlin resigned in October 2021 after the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission found that he had violated the state Ethics Act “with regard to travel expenses, accepting cash for speeches, and failing to make required disclosures of financial interests between 2016 and 2018,” reports TribLive. Dr. Wayne N. Walters has served as interim superintendent since then.


Community members are encouraged to respond to the PPS survey at pghschools.org/superintendentsearch. The deadline to complete the short survey is Wed., May 18 by midnight. PPS says in a release that the survey will also be available in six languages (Spanish, Arabic, Nepali, Pashto, Swahili, and Russian) beginning Wed., May 11.

PPS began its national search for a new permanent superintendent in March when it hired consulting company BWP & Associates to lead the process. In addition to reviewing the survey results, PPS says that BWP will conduct focus groups “with participants representing district administrators, educators, parents and guardians, students, faith-based organizations, foundations, corporate leaders,” and others.

There will be five community meetings this week for Pittsburghers to weigh in on the search. Transportation assistance and childcare are available to those who register in advance, the release says.

Wed., May 11
• Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12. 1101 N. Murtland St., Homewood. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Perry High School. 3875 Perrysville Ave., Perry. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Langley K-8. 2940 Sheraden Blvd., Sheraden. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thu., May 12
• Pittsburgh Carrick High School. 125 Parkfield St., Carrick. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy 6-12. 107 Thackeray St., Oakland. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Virtual Session. 6-7 p.m. Register at pghschools.org

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Jobs for cyclists, poets, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Jobs for cyclists, poets, and more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet resigns

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Anthony Hamlet at a press conference in 2016

Driver, staff shortage at Port Authority causing missed trips and less transit frequency

By Ryan Deto

Driver, staff shortage at Port Authority causing missed trips and less transit frequency
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Pennsylvania oil lobby keeps abandoned wells unplugged

By Audrey Carleton

An abandoned oil well pipe stands in the Allegheny National Forest near Marienville, Pa.

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

By Jordana Rosenfeld

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

By Amanda Waltz

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 4-10, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

An abandoned oil well pipe stands in the Allegheny National Forest near Marienville, Pa.

Pennsylvania oil lobby keeps abandoned wells unplugged

By Audrey Carleton

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Director, Art Studio Assistant, Digital Organizer, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Director, Art Studio Assistant, Digital Organizer, and more

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

By Jordana Rosenfeld

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation