Pittsburgh Public Schools appoints Wayne Walters as permanent superintendent | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Dr. Wayne Walters in a still from the press conferencing announcing his role as the permanent superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools on Thu., July 21, 2022.

The Board of Public Education today announced that interim superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools Dr. Wayne Walters is their choice to succeed Anthony Hamlet as permanent superintendent of the district.

Walters, 51, has served as interim superintendent since October 2021.

At a July 21 livestreamed press conference announcing the decision, board president Sala Udin said that selecting the district superintendent is “one of the most important tasks that [the board is] charged with doing.”

Udin says the board chose from 29 applicants, which came as the result of a national search headed by Illinois-based BWP and Associates. Udin also praised the participatory nature of the search process, noting that about 1,700 people offered their feedback on the superintendent search.

“Most of 'em I met at Giant Eagle,” Udin jokes, saying that people have approached him “in the produce section, in the meat section, trying to check out” to weigh in on the district’s next leader.

Udin praised Walters’ 30 years of experience as an educator, saying Walters consistently demonstrates “high standards in education and unparalleled integrity.”

Walters, who has worked for Pittsburgh Public Schools for his entire professional career and calls himself “a proud product of public education,” spoke of his “unwavering commitment to serve the children, staff, and families of the Pittsburgh Public Schools.”

Walters thanked his mother and late father, who were both educators, for instilling in him the value of “hard work, faith, humility, service, and a belief in the game-changing power of education.”

Walters promised to “always honor, value, and respect” PPS teachers’ “tenacity and dedication to our children and our families.”

To families, students, and community members, Walters said, “I listen and hear your concerns.”