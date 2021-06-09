Pittsburgh Pride merch that benefits local businesses, artists, and causes

Curated Flame
505 Grant Ave., Millvale. curatedflamepgh.com
The Millvale smoke shop is selling Pride tees designed by Anthony "Mo" Rabinovitz, Lydia Wyldrick, and Jeremy Durman. Featuring a play on the Milwaukee Tool logo, the unisex shirts come in sizes S-3XL, and retail for $39.99 at curatedflamepgh.com/shop.
A quarter of shirt sales will go to the "various queer artists" that Curated Flame plans to host at the first-ever Millvale Pride on Sat., June 26. Another 25% of shirt sales will go to local charities chosen by the participating artists, which so far includes SisTers PGH, Trans YOUniting, and Sex Workers Outreach Project.
leonaspgh.com
Local LGBTQ-owned ice cream company Leona's is selling its first-ever Pride wear, produced in partnership with Bootstrap Design Co. and Commonwealth Press. The specially designed t-shirts and tank tops are available for purchase at compressmerch.com/collections/leonas-ice-cream-sandwiches. In June, 5% of total sales will go to the Pittsburgh LGBTQ health nonprofit Persad Center.
Maude's Paperwing Gallery
210 Grant Ave., Millvale. maudespaperwinggallery.com
Maude's Paperwing Gallery, a self-described Pittsburgh-based, queer/woman-owned, metaphysical and LGBTQIA+ gift shop, has a number of Pride merchandise for sale, including Pride flags and curated Pride Boxes, the sales of which will go towards supporting Suburban Action, a group of North Pittsburgh residents working to launch the first LGBTQ+ community-wide Pride event bridging Shaler and Reserve Township, and the boroughs of Etna and Millvale.
The shop also announced that, each Monday in June, they will encourage customers to donate to a different organization or cause with a "queer focus." Those who donate $10 or more can stop in the shop and show their donation receipt to receive a prize.
Steel City
625 Smithfield St., Downtown. shopsteelcity.com
Proceeds from sales of Steel City's 2021 Pride shirts will go in part to the Stonewall Alliance Play-It-Forward Fund, a project supporting the LGBTQIA+ nonprofit Stonewall Sports - Pittsburgh. The fund will offset registration costs for Stonewall Sports activities like kickball, bocce, volleyball, bowling, dodgeball, yoga, and more.
932 Fifth Ave., Suite D, New Kensington. linktr.ee/sweetalchemyllc
For the month of June, Sweet Alchemy Bake Shop has a special Pride menu with pop-tarts, doughnuts, cupcakes, and assorted baked goods. Proceeds benefit local LGBTQIA agencies, including the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation and Community Human Service Corp’s Project Silk.
wiglewhiskey.com
Wigle produced 700 bottles of Castro St. Rum ($30), named for late gay-rights activist Harvey Milk's camera shop and campaign headquarters in San Francisco. The crafted spirit includes label art by Meredith Stafford-Chapman.
A portion of Castro St. Rum sales go to Gay for Good, an "LGBTQIA+ aligned nonprofit" dedicated to social welfare and environmental service projects in Pittsburgh. Bottles can be picked up at the Wigle Whiskey Distillery (2401 Smallman St., Strip District) or the Bottle Shop at Ross Park Mall, or shipped to Pa. and Washington, D.C. addresses.