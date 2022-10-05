 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers to strike at midnight | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers to strike at midnight

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers to strike at midnight
CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stand in Downtown Pittsburgh

Workers for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette represented by three separate unions have announced they will strike at midnight to protest ongoing labor disputes that have recently come to a head.

According to a press release issued by the Communications Workers of America, the strike was triggered by the termination of a health insurance plan on Oct. 1, but also reflects the union's claims of enduring bad faith bargaining from the newspaper's ownership, Block Communications.

“It is outrageous that Block Communications, a billion dollar corporation, refuses to pay a small sum to maintain appropriate health insurance coverage for these hard working employees,” Ed Mooney, vice president of CWA District 2-13, says in the release. “They have shown our members nothing but disrespect. Enough is enough. We will stay on strike until the Post-Gazette recognizes our value to the paper and stops violating our rights.”

According to the release, workers have been without a collective bargaining agreement since March 2017, and have not had a pay raise in 16 years.

The three unions collectively represent staff in the paper's designing, printing, distributing, advertising sales, and accounts receivables divisions. In addition to the CWA, these workers are also represented by Teamsters Local 205/211 and Pressmen’s Union GCC/IBT Local 24M/9N.

Management at the Post-Gazette and Block Communications did not immediately respond to inquiries about how the strike might affect newspaper operations.

Members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, a union representing reporters, photographers, and editorial designers at the Post-Gazette, say they support the strike and will enact a byline strike in a show of solidarity. Zack Tanner, guild president, tells Pittsburgh City Paper his union will not call a general strike but is encouraging all workers to avoid crossing physical picket lines.

The guild has also challenged management over labor disputes, which are currently being worked out through a formal hearing process overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

“The workers of the Newspaper Guild stand with the production, distribution, and advertising unionized workers at the Post-Gazette as they fight for a fair and just health care plan,” says Tanner. “The Block family has shown time and time again that they would rather pay their attorneys outrageous fees than give the workers who produce the product one benefit at all.”

Trending

Speaking of...

P-G staffers and management prepare to face off at NLRB hearing

By Jamie Wiggan

P-G staffers and management prepare to face off at NLRB hearing

What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?

By Jamie Wiggan

What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?

CP Jail Watch: July 2022

By Jordana Rosenfeld

CP Jail Watch: July 2022

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff wins major labor dispute over health care reimbursements

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff wins major labor dispute over health care reimbursements
More »

Tags

Latest in Labor

Museum workers stage living wage demonstrations beside Carnegie International opening gala

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Museum workers stage living wage demonstrations beside Carnegie International opening gala

National labor board hearing clears WESA, WYEP workers for union vote

By Jamie Wiggan

National labor board hearing clears WESA, WYEP workers for union vote

Shapiro touts workers' rights at Pittsburgh campaign stop with health care organizers

By Jamie Wiggan

A man in a white shirt and glasses, backed by a large crowd of people, talks into a microphone in front of a huge black vinyl sign with an illustration of a yellow megaphone beside text that says "Unions for All" in multiple languages.

P-G staffers and management prepare to face off at NLRB hearing

By Jamie Wiggan

P-G staffers and management prepare to face off at NLRB hearing
More »
More Labor »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh “spiderologist” Amy Bianco wants you to give arachnids a chance

Pittsburgh “spiderologist” Amy Bianco wants you to give arachnids a chance

By Matthew Monroy

Pittsburgh Public employs AI system to lower bus passing violations

Pittsburgh Public employs AI system to lower bus passing violations

By Alice Crow

CP Jail Watch: probation detainer lawsuit, another death, banned books, and more

CP Jail Watch: probation detainer lawsuit, another death, banned books, and more

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Police surround a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh

Judge approves removal of Schenley Park Columbus statue

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation