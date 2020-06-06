 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removes protest and police brutality stories from website following protests from union members | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removes protest and police brutality stories from website following protests from union members

By

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM POST-GAZETTE.COM
Screenshot taken from post-gazette.com
Late in the evening on June 5, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removed two stories from its website that were shared earlier in the day on the paper’s social media platform. One story was written by P-G reporter Lauren Lee and summarized a march that snaked through Pittsburgh East End in honor of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis police. The other was a story wrapping up statements from Pittsburgh City councilors for a discussion about police brutality and reforms.

This story was written by P-G reporter Ashley Murray who tweeted that she reported the issue to the newsroom at 8:40 p.m. and still hadn’t heard back as of 11:30 p.m.
As of print, both links are still dead. But the stories are still posted on the paper’s social media platforms.
click to enlarge Lauren Lee's story posted on Twitter - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM TWITTER
Screenshot taken from Twitter
Lauren Lee's story posted on Twitter
click to enlarge Ashley Murray's story posted on Twitter - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM TWITTER
Screenshot taken from Twitter
Ashley Murray's story posted on Twitter

These apparently removed stories come on the heels of a Twitter protest undertaken by members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, the union that represents the 140 staffers at the P-G. Today, guild members and others reposted P-G staffer’s Alexis Johnson’s tweet word for word with the hashtag #IStandWithAlexis.

On Thursday, P-G management removed Johnson, who is Black, from reporting on George Floyd protests because of a tweet she sent on May 31 joking about the notorious messes typically left by fans outside of Kenny Chesney concerts, and comparing that to property damage done by looters in cities following recent protests.


Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh president and P-G reporter Mike Fuoco tweeted tonight, indicating there is some link with reporter’s support for Johnson and why the stories were pulled from the P-G website. Both Lee and Murrary participated in the Twitter protest and tweeted the hashtag #IStandWithAlexis.
A request for comment from P-G managing editor Karen Kane was not immediately returned. In an Associated Press story about the union’s Twitter protest, Kane wrote in an email that P-G’s editors cannot comment on personnel matters.

P-G photographer Michael Santiago noted on Twitter that the stories pulled also meant that staff photographers would not have their images shown on the paper’s website.

Furthermore, P-G copy editor and page designer Alyssa Brown says that protest stories would also not be printed in the print weekend edition or on newsstands on the morning of June 6. She called the move “censorship.”
There was coverage related to the protests still up on P-G’s site today. But it is a story focused on the criminal charges levied against the 20-year-old Shaler man who allegedly started initiating the damage of a police vehicle during the protest on May 30.

Video

Speaking of...

UPDATE: Residents who filmed East Liberty skirmish charged with allegedly throwing water bottles at Pittsburgh Police, both deny accusations

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police stand guard outside a protest in East Liberty on Mon., June 1.

Post-Gazette staffers are posting tweet that got a Black reporter removed from protest coverage in solidarity

By Julia Maruca

Post-Gazette staffers are posting tweet that got a Black reporter removed from protest coverage in solidarity

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removes a Black reporter from George Floyd protest coverage, says union

By Ryan Deto

An empty Pittsburgh Post-Gazette rack in Downtown

Photos: Protest & vigil held at East Liberty Presbyterian Church

By Jared Wickerham

Catherine Parrish protests in front of East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

UPDATE: Residents who filmed East Liberty skirmish charged with allegedly throwing water bottles at Pittsburgh Police, both deny accusations

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police stand guard outside a protest in East Liberty on Mon., June 1.

Photos: A peaceful protest marches from Bloomfield to Mayor Bill Peduto's home in Point Breeze

By Jared Wickerham and Hannah Lynn

Photos: A peaceful protest marches from Bloomfield to Mayor Bill Peduto's home in Point Breeze

Post-Gazette staffers are posting tweet that got a Black reporter removed from protest coverage in solidarity

By Julia Maruca

Post-Gazette staffers are posting tweet that got a Black reporter removed from protest coverage in solidarity

As Port Authority rolls back coronavirus policies, transit advocates urge extending reduced fares

By Julia Maruca

As Port Authority rolls back coronavirus policies, transit advocates urge extending reduced fares
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 3- 9, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

An empty Pittsburgh Post-Gazette rack in Downtown

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removes a Black reporter from George Floyd protest coverage, says union

By Ryan Deto

Left to right: Emily Kinkead, Lissa Geiger Shulman, Summer Lee, and Jessica Benham

Progressive female candidates sweep 2020 Pennsylvania primary election in Allegheny County

By Amanda Waltz

Mayor Bill Peduto in February 2020

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto admits police reports 'were wrong' about Monday's protest, calls for independent investigations

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation