Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removes a Black reporter from George Floyd protest coverage, says union

Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!! .... oh wait sorry. No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/lKRNrBsltU

I will be working today to update this list of #BlackOwned restaurants in Pittsburgh to see if any of them were effected by the pandemic and if there are any out there that I am still missing! https://t.co/kCcVtndjA3