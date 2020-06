Pittsburgh Post-Gazette removes a Black reporter from George Floyd protest coverage, says union

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham An empty Pittsburgh Post-Gazette rack in Downtown

Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!!



.... oh wait sorry. No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/lKRNrBsltU — Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) May 31, 2020

I will be working today to update this list of #BlackOwned restaurants in Pittsburgh to see if any of them were effected by the pandemic and if there are any out there that I am still missing! https://t.co/kCcVtndjA3 — Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) June 3, 2020

According to the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, a Black reporter at thehas been recently barred from covering Black Lives Matters protests.obtained a letter that was sent to members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which is the union that represents 140 journalists at the. The letter indicates that reporter Alexis Johnson was removed from any coverage related to the Black Lives Matter protests that have been ongoing in Pittsburgh for the last several days.According to the letter, Johnson was pulled off of any BLM coverage because of a tweet she sent on May 31 which poked fun at the annual mess that Kenny Chesney fans make outside of Heinz Field, and compared that to people who were upset about property damage Downtown following a protest in honor of George Floyd, a Black man killed last week by a Minneapolis Police officer.“With Alexis Johnson's permission, we are letting you know about an extremely troubling situation,” read the letter. “Attached please find a tweet that Alexis posted, which went viral. It came to the attention of the powers that be, who on Monday confronted her in a conference call, told her she showed bias and as such, could no longer cover anything related to the protests of the police murder of George Floyd and the systemic racism that for too long has been a dirty segment of our national fabric.”When reached for comment, Johnson directedto Guild President andreporter Mike Fuoco.Fuoco says he was not the one to leak the letter, and that it was meant to be shared between guild members. However, he says he stands by the letter’s demands, including that Johnson be reinstated to coverage.“This is such an extraordinary case, and with Alexis’ permission, we wanted to let our members know what was going on,” says Fuoco. “We are appalled. And our international [union] is appalled.”Fuoco says that guild members met withmanagement over Johnson’s beat removal yesterday to try and resolve the issue and get her coverage reinstated. Fuoco says management told him Johnson’s tweet called into question her objectivity. Guild leadership responded, calling that logic specious. At that point, Fuoco says thatmanaging editor Karen Kane told guild leadership to just “go file your grievance.”“In previous administrations at the, this never would have happened,” says Fuoco, who has worked at the paper for more than 30 years. “It would have been resolved. This is how management acts now.”Kane toldthat she can’t comment on this story. A request for comment toexecutive editor Keith Burris was not returned.Fuoco also notes that thedoesn’t have a social media policy, and defends Johnson’s tweet, calling it “food for thought with a touch of humor.” He also thinks Johnson should be on the BLM protest beat more than otherstaffers because of her experience as a Black woman.He says the guild’s view on race coverage is steadfast.“In my view, there are no two ways of looking at racism. It is wrong,” says Fuoco. “The fact that the company thinks her tweeting disqualifies her is disingenuous. She has more understanding about it being a Black woman than other white reporters and photographers.”Johnson has been widely praised for her journalism, including compiling and constantly updated a detailed list of Black businesses in the Pittsburgh area for people to patronize.In 2018, the Newspaper Guild took the extraordinary step of condemning an editorial published in the. That editorial, which downplayed resident Donald Trump’s remarks calling Haitian and African nations “shithole countries," was widely criticized by local foundations and many others as racist Fuoco says that editorial shamed thenationally, and he says it's another reminder that there are no two ways to look at racism. He says this appears to be a constant battle betweenstaff and management, noting that on June 2, the paper ran an editorial that said the property damage done in Pittsburgh and other states was “just as bad” as Floyd’s death.Fuoco demands that Johnson be reinstated to protest coverage, and he says the guild will continue to fight through the grievance process.“I am not prepared to talk about the next steps, but we are not letting this go,” said Fuoco.Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's letter shown below in its entirety: