 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editor's photo with Trump proves own journalistic bias he claims to condemn | Opinion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editor's photo with Trump proves own journalistic bias he claims to condemn

By

click to enlarge Donald Trump and Keith Burris in 2016
Donald Trump and Keith Burris in 2016
In 2016, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette publisher and then-editor in chief John Robinson Block was photographed on a private plane with presidential candidate Donald Trump. The photograph was shared with Pittsburgh City Paper by a source who took a screenshot of it from Block’s Facebook page with the caption, “In 39 years of full time journalism I’ve met many interesting people. This one was more than memorable.” In the photo, both men are smiling and Trump is giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

The photo circulated widely on social media throughout the city, with some claiming it showed the head of Pittsburgh's largest newspaper favoring Trump. But what didn’t circulate as widely in Pittsburgh at the time was that Keith Burris, then the Toledo Blade editorial page editor, was also on the plane with Trump and Block. Today, Burris is the Executive Editor of the Post-Gazette in addition to being the director of the opinion pages of both newspapers.

A photo of this occasion, shared with City Paper earlier today by an anonymous source, shows Burris with his hand on Trump’s shoulder as Trump gives a thumbs-up sign.


Why is this significant today?

This morning, Burris posted a non-apologetic response to the recent controversy surrounding the Post-Gazette. In a column titled Truth, Fairness and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Burris writes, “We will not apologize for upholding professional standards in journalism or attempting to eliminate bias.”

That claim of "attempting to eliminate bias" was a decision by management that sent the Post-Gazette newsroom in turmoil. Management, like Burris, removed Alexis Johnson, a Black reporter, from protest coverage last week after claiming she showed bias because of the tweet below:
Since then, Michael Santiago, a Black photographer at P-G, was also removed from documenting the protests, two published stories were pulled from the P-G website, and dozens of other union journalists have been “conflicted out” of coverage after also showing support. Basically, claiming more than 80 journalists on staff were too biased to cover one of the biggest civil rights movements of the modern era.

Again, why is the Trump photo significant?


Because when you’re calling out a staff member for bias, without even explaining what exactly her bias is, it’s important to take a look in the mirror.

It was under Burris that longtime editorial cartoonist Rob Rogers was fired for what Rogers said were his critical cartoons of President Donald Trump. Rogers was replaced by cartoonist Steve Kelley, who received criticism for drawing three sexist cartoons within one week.

Burris is also the author of a now-infamous 2018 editorial, “Reason as Racism,” published on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, claiming that "[c]alling someone a racist is the new McCarthyism." The editorial acted as a defense of Trump, since the president said racist statements when calling immigrants from Haiti and African nations as coming from "shithole countries."

"If the president had used the world 'hellhole' instead, would that have been racist? If he had used the word 'failed states,' would that have been racist? But there are nations that are hellholes in this world. And there are failed states," the editorial says. "It is not racist to say that this country cannot take only the worst people from the worst places and that we want some of the best people from the best places, many of which are inhabited by people of color. That’s not racism, it is reason."

Search Twitter and there are also a lot of allegations from current and former staffers of unethical practices under P-G management, including toning down stories and pulling images that contain photographs of Black people.
One allegation is that Burris softened a story on the Colcom Foundation, a Pittsburgh foundation started by white nationalists that donates millions of dollars to anti-immigrant groups. According to a former P-G staffer, Burris ordered quotes removed from the story where the Southern Poverty Law Center comments about benefactors of Colcom's money. Two of the biggest benefactors, the Federation of Immigration Reform and Center for Immigration Studies, have been deemed hate groups by SPLC, and have been accused of white nationalism. FAIR subsequently shared the P-G story on social media to thank Colcom for its work. In April, SPLC obtained emails that showed two Trump staffers who wrote his latest immigration order halting green cards have ties to both FAIR and CIS.
In Burris’ piece this morning, he posed these questions about pulling Johnson from protest coverage:


“Did we fail to fully appreciate what the new civil rights movement means to a young black woman? Did we miss the larger context of all that is happening in our country right now? As we attempted a teaching moment with a young reporter did we miss what could have been our own teaching moment?”

The answer to all of these is clearly yes.

But then Burris followed this up with this: “But no fair person could make the case that our actions were race-based.”

Except if we look at the evidence coming out of the P-G newsroom, we can:
So ... it's not biased for a newspaper publisher and executive editor to fraternize with a Republican presidential candidate, who later becomes President of the United States, and to apply conservative bias into editorial decisions that defend that politician and views that align with him.

Just as it's not biased to pull a Black reporter off of protest coverage for a tweet, while not doing the same for a white reporter.

But it is bias for a reporter to tweet a photo about trash in a parking lot and make a joke about looters. Got it.

Tags

Latest in Opinion

Pittsburgh City Paper promises community it will continue working to improve coverage and outreach

By Lisa Cunningham

Pages from Pittsburgh City Paper

Guest column: Building Community Power Through Participation

By Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, and Keystone Progress Education Fund

Guest column: Building Community Power Through Participation

There was no resource for face masks affirming transgender and queer folks, so we created one

By Sue Kerr

Sue Kerr, of Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, and Allison Butka, of Etna Print Circus, pose for a portrait with masks they are donating to the LGBTQ community on Wed., May 13 in Etna, Pa.

Op-ed: A Teaching Lesson for Congressman Doyle from Professor Dickinson

By Jerry Dickinson

Jerry Dickinson inside his classroom at the University of Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Resolutions for racial equity

By Barbara Johnson

Resolutions for racial equity

You are never too young or too old to make healthy, scary changes in your life

By Tereneh Idia

You are never too young or too old to make healthy, scary changes in your life

Worst Place to Be You

By Tereneh Idia

Vanetta Olds protests the alleged assault of two Black women customers at the Exxon Mobile gas station near Marshall-Shadeland on Thu., Sept. 26.

Duquesne University senior shares impact of pandemic on students

By Ollie Gratzinger

A University of Pittsburgh students pushes a housing cart with their belongings as students move off campus last week in Oakland.
More Opinion »
All Views »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 10-16, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Free Will Astrology (6/10 - 6/17)

Free Will Astrology (6/10 - 6/17)

By Rob Brezsny

Pages from Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper promises community it will continue working to improve coverage and outreach

By Lisa Cunningham

Free Will Astrology (5/20 - 5/27)

Free Will Astrology (5/20 - 5/27)

By Rob Brezsny

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation