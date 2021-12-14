Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos

While there’s only a short time left to visit Simply Social, a Homestead pop-up “selfie museum” that has been keeping Pittsburgh influencers entertained since April, a new set of festive backgrounds has made it the hip spot in town for folks looking for somewhere to take last-minute holiday photos. (Even Pennsylvania’s second lady Giselle Fetterman recently posted pics of herself with her kids in the space with the caption, “This is the year I will finally get it together in time to send cards.”)
Located in the Waterfront shopping center, Simply Social’s “trendy, social experience,” as they describe themselves on their website, features ten unique backdrops of different holiday settings including a room decorated with a pink Christmas tree, a Grinch-themed room, and a hand-painted Pittsburgh room which boasts a scene of a bridge looking into Downtown.
Selfie museums, which have recently been popping up across the country, provide various installations filled with backgrounds and props for visitors to use for posed photographs, primarily for social media influencers. In addition to Simply Social, Pittsburgh also has another more permanent spot: Social Studio PGH in the South Side.
Each of the rooms are adorned with optional props available for use with the purchase of a timed ticket, and there are also ring lights available to add the desired lighting.
Simply Social. Continues through Thu., Dec. 30. Tickets, good for one hour, are required. $10 for children three and older, $15 for adults. simplysocialpgh.com