 Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh pop-up selfie museum offers perfect spot for holiday photos

click to enlarge A photo of Isabella Diaz taken inside Simply Social
A photo of Isabella Diaz taken inside Simply Social
Pittsburgh is well-known for its impressive array of cultural institutions, including the Carnegie museums, one devoted to pop artist Andy Warhol, and another to late Pittsburgh Pirates player Roberto Clemente. But the art of the … selfie? Yes, Pittsburgh even has a museum for that.

While there’s only a short time left to visit Simply Social, a Homestead pop-up “selfie museum” that has been keeping Pittsburgh influencers entertained since April, a new set of festive backgrounds has made it the hip spot in town for folks looking for somewhere to take last-minute holiday photos. (Even Pennsylvania’s second lady Giselle Fetterman recently posted pics of herself with her kids in the space with the caption, “This is the year I will finally get it together in time to send cards.”)

click to enlarge Inside Simply Social in Homestead - CP PHOTO: ISABELLA DIAZ
CP Photo: Isabella Diaz
Inside Simply Social in Homestead

Located in the Waterfront shopping center, Simply Social’s “trendy, social experience,” as they describe themselves on their website, features ten unique backdrops of different holiday settings including a room decorated with a pink Christmas tree, a Grinch-themed room, and a hand-painted Pittsburgh room which boasts a scene of a bridge looking into Downtown.


Selfie museums, which have recently been popping up across the country, provide various installations filled with backgrounds and props for visitors to use for posed photographs, primarily for social media influencers. In addition to Simply Social, Pittsburgh also has another more permanent spot: Social Studio PGH in the South Side.
click to enlarge Some of the photo props available at Simply Social - CP PHOTO: ISABELLA DIAZ
CP Photo: Isabella Diaz
Some of the photo props available at Simply Social
Homestead’s Simply Social first opened this spring, and was originally scheduled to only be open until October but extended their stay due to customer demand, according to their website. They are currently only accepting tickets until Thu., Dec. 30.
Simply Social is best enjoyed with a friend — plan to have a great time taking photos of each other, but even better is the remote control button that’s provided upon arrival. Visitors are able to connect their phones to a device, hide the button from view of the camera, and then click the button to snap a shot of everyone together. This makes it perfect for friends, couples, and families to take photos.

Each of the rooms are adorned with optional props available for use with the purchase of a timed ticket, and there are also ring lights available to add the desired lighting.
Simply Social. Continues through Thu., Dec. 30. Tickets, good for one hour, are required. $10 for children three and older, $15 for adults. simplysocialpgh.com

