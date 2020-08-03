Pittsburgh police review board asks for more information from community regarding video of protester pushed by police

Police claim that this protester jumped over a barrier, but a longer version of the video doesn’t show any barriers that would require jumping over onto the Birmingham Bridge. Jack Ohrman, who took video of the July 25 incident, says that there wasn't a barrier.
"From what I could tell, she just walked up from the intersection where other protesters were gathered," says Ohrman.
@billpeduto @CityPGH @PghPolice this no way to treat peaceful protesters. #PittsburghProtests #pittsburghprotest #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/Px747Vbthm— Jack Ohrman (@jackohrman) July 26, 2020
Beth Pittinger of the Pittsburgh’s Citizens Police Review Board says she has seen the clip and is seeking people to reach out to the board, which reviews potential police misconduct.
“I posted on [Facebook] asking people to come forward with info,” wrote Pittinger in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper. “[I] haven't heard from anyone. We're looking into it, but need the community's help.”
Anyone with information about this incident please message, email cprb@pittsburghpa.gov or call 412-765-8023.Posted by Citizen Police Review Board - Pittsburgh on Sunday, July 26, 2020
Pittinger told WPXI on July 26 that the review board doesn’t know enough about the incident right now to open an investigation, but that “there certainly didn’t appear to be a threat or resistance or a justifiable purpose to use police force.”
In a statement about the incident, Pittsburgh Police said they were aware of the video, and "City and Public Safety officials will review actions taken by officers, to include the review of footage from all body worn cameras, city cameras, and other video. Pittsburgh Police have and will continue to respect protesters’ First Amendment rights."
The video was posted early on July 26, just one day before Pittsburgh City Council was set to hold a fact-finding meeting on police reform. Several public officials, including Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, were invited days beforehand to testify, but the meeting was abruptly canceled on July 27. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ashley Murray, city council President Theresa Kail-Smith (D-West End) was asked by participating parties to postpone.
Pittsburgh City Councilors Erika Strassburger (D-Shadyside) and Bobby Wilson (D-North Side) both indicated on Twitter that the pushing in the video appeared without justification to use that level of force.
To provide information to the CPRB or to speak with someone at the board, email cprb@pittsburghpa.gov or call 412-765-8023.