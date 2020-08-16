Pittsburgh Police, Peduto respond to protest marshal arrested by rifle-carrying officers in unmarked van during Saturday protest

@billpeduto ’s gestapo is disappearing protesters right off the streets. Unmarked vans filled with plain clothed thugs armed with assault rifles who refuse to identify themselves. Notice that some of them level their rifles at unarmed protesters. #PittsburghProtests pic.twitter.com/O75qKkZmUc

I'm very disturbed by this and I'm looking into it. Why was the person pulled into the van like this? Why was the van unmarked? And why are the police heavily armed? This looks totally unacceptable from what I'm seeing here. https://t.co/EJ5YyV0HYo