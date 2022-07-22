 Pittsburgh podcast explores artistic practice with playlists and conversation | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh podcast explores artistic practice with playlists and conversation

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh podcast explores artistic practice with playlists and conversation (2)
Photo of Rachel Saul Rearick provided // CP Photo of Kahmeela Adams by Jared Murphy
Rachel Saul Rearick and Kahmeela Adams of the Sounds from the Studio podcast
A new monthly podcast hosted by two local arts leaders will dive into the creative process behind some of the work being shown in Pittsburgh,

Contemporary Craft launched Sounds from the Studio, a podcast described as providing a way for listeners to "connect with artists and gain a deeper understanding of the field of craft." The show will facilitate conversations that dive into the "artists’ personal stories and practices, along with how their work and the field of craft relates to and reflects the world around us." 

New episodes will release on the first Tuesday of each month and will be available on Spotify and on the Contemporary Craft blog.


Sounds from the Studio is co-hosted by Contemporary Craft executive director Rachel Saul Rearick and Kahmeela Adams, a former program coordinator at the city's Office for Public Art who, under RuggedAngel Productions, also produces various podcasts about women creatives, film, and pop culture.

"More often than not, artists are making work in solitude," says Rearick. "With Sounds from the Studio, it’s our intention to connect listeners to what happens behind the scenes, with artists from the craft community.”
Adams says she and Rearick have had success working together on other projects, adding, "She's always been very supportive of my podcasts, so she came to me when Contemporary Craft wanted to make a podcast. ... I've been involved in the arts for most of my life, but fine arts and craft are kind of new to me. As co-host and producer, I'm enjoying learning about it every episode."

The podcasts kicked off with an episode featuring the Florida-based fiber artist Akiko Kotani, whose work can be seen in the Fiberart International 2022 exhibition,  now on view at Contemporary Craft and the Brew House Association.

The episode description says Kotani covers her background and creative process, as well as the meaning behind her latest installation, "Red Falls."


In addition to conversations, artists will also help listeners curate a "unique playlist by sharing the three songs that best describe their work," which will also be posted to Spotify.

Rearick says Contemporary Craft looks forward to "talking about processes and the concepts behind artwork with regional, national, and international artists," and feels fortunate to embark on a podcast with Adams.

