Pittsburgh Pirates and 1Hood Media sponsor Juneteenth call for artists

Sports, activism, and art will combine to create an initiative supporting Black artists in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, 1Hood Media, Mikael Owunna Studios, and The Redd Studio collaborated to create Art as Liberation: Celebrating Black Art in Pittsburgh, an outdoor celebration in honor of Juneteenth. The event is currently seeking 20 Black visual artists whose art will be on display as a part of the celebration.
The art will be displayed during the event, taking place Sat., June 18 at PNC Park. Art as Liberation will also feature a live DJ, free food, interactive workshops, and performers.
Besides 1Hood, a collective that, among other things, supports and highlights Pittsburgh's Black creatives, local artist Mikael Owunna also organized the event. In 2021, Owunna celebrated Juneteenth by launching Infinite Essence: Celestial Liberation, a major public art series created as a response to “negative stereotypes and pervasive images of Black death depicted in the media.”
According to announcement for the event, each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $500, and be expected to present their work in an outdoor tent. Tables will be provided for the artists, who are encouraged to bring work they have for sale, as well as participate in live art demonstrations.
Artists are considered responsible for the shipping, delivery, and insurance of all of the works they plan to bring to the event. The application deadline is Mon., May 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Selected artists will be notified on Mon., June 6.
Art as Liberation: Celebrating Black Art in Pittsburgh. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., June 18. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Free. mlb.com/pirates/ballpark