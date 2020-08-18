Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival cancels, a new distillery opens in Millvale, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Lucky Sign Spirits
Feeling lucky? Try a bottle of bourbon or gin from the city’s newest distillery. Their Millvale storefront has only been open a few weeks, but founders Christian Kahle and Matt Brudnok have big plans for their future, according to NEXTpittsburgh. The duo hopes to produce limoncello, amaro, dandelion vodka, and more alongside the flagship spirits. 215 North Ave., Millvale. enterprisespirits.com
Antney’s Ice Cream
After opening in mid-June and closing soon after for health and pandemic-related reasons, the beloved Green Tree ice cream shop is scooping once again. 1358 Poplar St., Crafton. facebook.com/antneys
Changes
Apteka
In addition to takeout on the weekends, the five-year-old Central and Eastern European vegan restaurant has added a natural wine store to its offerings. The unique, funky wines are available to purchase — and sample, according to a piece by Very Local Pittsburgh — Wednesdays through Saturdays. 4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com
Cancellations
The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
The annual fest, which is held at Kennywood Park and features over 40 pierogi vendors, has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. All ticket holders will be refunded and 2020 festival merchandise will be sold to benefit the Pittsburgh Emergency Medicine Foundation.