Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy looking for local Black vendors for Juneteenth celebration market

There are several parties, cookouts, concerts, parades, and volunteer events located throughout the city, and after some drama over billing for the events, everything appears to be in order for a grand celebration.
Except the Parks Conservancy hasn’t had very many local Black-owned businesses register for the Black Market event, and the conservancy is hoping to get as many Black-owned businesses as possible to participate.
The Black Market is a Juneteenth event meant to celebrate Black-owned businesses in Pittsburgh, and will be held on June 26 and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robert E. Williams Park in the Hill District. It is a collaborative effort between the Black Environmental Collective and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.
"We're truly thrilled to partner with the Black Environmental Collective on the upcoming 'Black Market' in Robert E. Williams Park," says PPC spokesperson Alana Wenk. "This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and support, as well as honor Black businesses in our region. Our hope is to get as many local businesses as possible to showcase their unique expertise at the June 26 market."
Vendor registration ends on June 18. Inquiries can be sent to Alyssa Lyon of the Urban Kind Institute. She can be reached at alyssa@urbankind.org.
The Black Market: June 26. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 3500 Milwaukee St., Hill District. pittsburghparks.org/juneteenth