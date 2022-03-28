Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts ton of free activities for Earth Month

With Earth Day fast approaching, many may choose to celebrate with outdoor activities and reflect on how we can be kinder to our planet. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has announced Earth Month with this in mind, with activities starting the first week of April.
Presented by Green Mountain Energy, a renewable energy retailer that operates in Pennsylvania and several other states, all of the Conservancy's Earth Month programming is free to the public. Events will include a "plant walk" in McKinley Park, and children's activities in Schenley Plaza, including kite making, a bird scavenger hunt, and more.
There will also be tree plantings, group cleanups, guided hikes, fitness classes, and more.
While Earth Day happens on April 22, Camila Rivera-Tinsley, director of education at the Frick Environmental Center, says the Conservancy wanted to do more than just a one-day event.
“In years past, the Parks Conservancy used to celebrate Earth Day during a single celebration in Frick Park,” said Rivera-Tinsley in a press release. “After hearing from nature lovers and park visitors, we realized we needed to expand our Earth Day offerings beyond Frick Park. We are thrilled to connect with new park friends throughout April and celebrate the importance of honoring and protecting our planet.”
The Conservancy says the activities are designed to "encourage Pittsburghers to get outdoors, immerse themselves in nature, and do their part to leave the environment better than they found it."
For a full schedule of Earth Month events, please visit pittsburghparks.org/earthmonth.