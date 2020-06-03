 Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring and Activity Issue | Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring and Activity Issue | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring and Activity Issue

No matter what stage of the pandemic you’re in, the masks stay on and the social distancing continues. Whether you’re in the red, yellow, or green phase, we created some fun coloring and activity pages to fill the time while you’re stuck at home waiting for your favorite events and business to reopen.

Pandemic Crossword
Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring Page: Warsh Your Hands
Pittsburgh Songs To Warsh Your Hands To
Where’s the Mask?
Pandemic Word Search
Pittsburgh Pandemic Coloring Page: Green is the New Yellow
Yinzer Quarantine Scavenger Hunt
Photo Hunt
Redd Up! These Jumbled Words
Pittsburgh Dad Lib

