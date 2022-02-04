Pittsburgh out as potential host for 2024 Republican National Convention

“The prospect of the City of Pittsburgh playing host to a political institution, which harbors and propagates far-right extremism and anti-democratic sentiment misrepresents our values as a community,” said Dickinson in a statement. “Pennsylvania is a swing state that President Biden narrowly won in 2020. The Democratic Party cannot risk our region’s leadership being viewed as complicit with the Republican Party in promoting the ideas of white nationalism, xenophobia, and autocracy whatsoever. There is too much at stake.”
Now, it appears that Pittsburgh is off the table as a location for the convention. A press release from the City of Pittsburgh went out on Feb. 4 announcing the withdrawal, but the release lacked details as to why the city was removed as a contender.
“I look forward to engaging with our business community to find opportunities for economic growth and empowerment for our city,” said Mayor Gainey in the press release. “While I still had questions regarding the RNC’s impact on safety, covid-19 mitigation, and effect on Pittsburgh, I am committed to bringing in events that showcase Pittsburgh’s incredible values. We are one of the most welcoming cities in America and I look forward to sharing our home with the world. As we look for future events to come to Pittsburgh I am dedicated to ensuring the benefits are shared equitably with our small, local, and diverse businesses and that these events reflect and embody the values of Pittsburgh.”