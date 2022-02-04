 Pittsburgh out as potential host for 2024 Republican National Convention | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh out as potential host for 2024 Republican National Convention

By

click to enlarge republican-national-convention.jpg
In early January, Pittsburgh was named as one of four finalists to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Spearheaded by local tourism group VisitPITTSBURGH, with additional support from Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, a Democrat, the bid quickly drew criticism from notable Pittsburgh figures like Allegheny County Councilor at-large Bethany Hallam (D-North Side), and Civil Rights lawyer and Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson.

“The prospect of the City of Pittsburgh playing host to a political institution, which harbors and propagates far-right extremism and anti-democratic sentiment misrepresents our values as a community,” said Dickinson in a statement. “Pennsylvania is a swing state that President Biden narrowly won in 2020. The Democratic Party cannot risk our region’s leadership being viewed as complicit with the Republican Party in promoting the ideas of white nationalism, xenophobia, and autocracy whatsoever. There is too much at stake.”

Now, it appears that Pittsburgh is off the table as a location for the convention. A press release from the City of Pittsburgh went out on Feb. 4 announcing the withdrawal, but the release lacked details as to why the city was removed as a contender.


While Gainey had previously received criticism for stating that Pittsburgh "would be excited to host the convention" in a Jan. 8 letter to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, he now says it was “as a matter of procedure.”

“I look forward to engaging with our business community to find opportunities for economic growth and empowerment for our city,” said Mayor Gainey in the press release. “While I still had questions regarding the RNC’s impact on safety, covid-19 mitigation, and effect on Pittsburgh, I am committed to bringing in events that showcase Pittsburgh’s incredible values. We are one of the most welcoming cities in America and I look forward to sharing our home with the world. As we look for future events to come to Pittsburgh I am dedicated to ensuring the benefits are shared equitably with our small, local, and diverse businesses and that these events reflect and embody the values of Pittsburgh.”

With Pittsburgh out of the running, it appears that Nashville is currently in the lead to host the convention in 2024.

Trending

Speaking of...

Mayor, state leaders call for more access to syringe exchanges during Prevention Point Pittsburgh visit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tours a Prevention Point Pittsburgh van with Executive Director Aaron Arnold on Thu., Feb. 3, 2022.

Pittsburgh bridge collapse prompts legislation to address infrastructure needs

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh bridge collapse prompts legislation to address infrastructure needs

PHOTOS: Mayor Gainey joins Coffee Tree employees in union rally

By Pam Smith

PHOTOS: Mayor Gainey joins Coffee Tree employees in union rally

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jerry Dickinson

By Natalie Bencivenga

After Hours: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jerry Dickinson
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

By Kim Lyons

Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products with little explanation

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Mayor, state leaders call for more access to syringe exchanges during Prevention Point Pittsburgh visit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tours a Prevention Point Pittsburgh van with Executive Director Aaron Arnold on Thu., Feb. 3, 2022.

Pa. Supreme Court to take over congressional redistricting fight

By Stephen Caruso

Pa. Supreme Court to take over congressional redistricting fight
More »

Readers also liked…

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 2- 8, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tours a Prevention Point Pittsburgh van with Executive Director Aaron Arnold on Thu., Feb. 3, 2022.

Mayor, state leaders call for more access to syringe exchanges during Prevention Point Pittsburgh visit

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Controversial Pittsburgh media figure Wendy Bell goes national on Newsmax

Controversial Pittsburgh media figure Wendy Bell goes national on Newsmax

By Lisa Cunningham

Pirates fans walking across the Roberto Clemente Bridge

Roberto Clemente Bridge to close down for repairs through 2023

By Amanda Waltz

Caitlyn Callahan joins Pittsburgh Pirates as first-ever female coach in uniform

Caitlyn Callahan joins Pittsburgh Pirates as first-ever female coach in uniform

By Tia Bailey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation