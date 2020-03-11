Pittsburgh officials offer suggestions for how to avoid potential spread of coronavirus

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Fri., March 6, 2020.

In addition to today's announcement, #Pittsburgh is implementing other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The measures include internal protocols & messaging to outside groups. Mayor @billpeduto will speak on these steps this evening. https://t.co/HjFZNAlXxk