Pittsburgh nonprofit honors “pioneering Pakistani women” with new podcast

Now Faiz, who is currently an Immigrant and Refugee Administrator with Jewish Family and Community Services, will host Blazing a Trail with Ifrah Faiz, a new podcast launched by the Pittsburgh-based Women and Girls Foundation.
Set to launch Tue., March 8 — designated as International Women’s Day — on WGF’s YouTube channel, the podcast will highlight “stories of pioneering Pakistani women,” according to a press release.
Faiz says listeners can expect to hear from Pakistani women “who have contributed tremendously” to their respective fields and advocated for gender equality, women, and minority rights. Guests include the founder of the Women’s Movement in Pakistan, the first female neurosurgeon from Pakistan, the founder of the country's first anti-colorism campaign, the first transgender model in Pakistan, and others.
The podcast is part of celebrations for both the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary and Women’s Herstory Month. The foundation, whose stated mission is to “achieve equality for women and girls, now and for generations to come,” will also highlight 10 grantees and community partners who are “increasing and expanding the rights, opportunities, voices and visions” of women, girls, femmes, trans, and gender-nonconforming individuals throughout the region and the state.
Among the community partners are the Women’s Law Project, the Black Women’s Policy Agenda, the Midwife Center, and People’s Pride PGH. Also included is the arts collective Women of Visions and formerly Pittsburgh-based musician Brittney Chantele.
Another group of 10 grantees was honored in January in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That group included what WGF describes as “BIPOC-led organizations and community partners, all working to protect and advance voting rights and improve civic engagement.”
“It is a joy and honor to highlight the work of these incredible community partners this month,” says WGF CEO Heather Arnet. “During Women’s Herstory Month, it is important to us at WGF not just to honor our history but to also plant seeds for the future. Each of these grantees and community partners is doing just that."