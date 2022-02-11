 Pittsburgh Negro League baseball stars memorialized as bobbleheads | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Negro League baseball stars memorialized as bobbleheads

By

click to enlarge Official Pittsburgh Negro League baseball player bobbleheads - PHOTO: COURTESY OF NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM
Photo: Courtesy of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Official Pittsburgh Negro League baseball player bobbleheads
Before crowds at PNC Park cheered for McCutchen, even before they shouted for Clemente at Forbes Field, Pittsburgh baseball fans rooted for an all-star team of Black ballplayers in the Negro Leagues. Now, five legendary players from the city’s two Black professional baseball teams — the Homestead Grays and the Pittsburgh Crawfords — are memorialized as bobbleheads.

Josh Gibson (considered the greatest hitter in baseball history), Buck Leonard, and James Thomas “Cool Papa” Bell from the Homestead Grays, and Judy Johnson and Oscar Charleston from the Pittsburgh Crawfords are among the 13 Negro Leagues Field of Legends bobbleheads released in honor of Black History Month.

Each bobblehead replicates one of 13 life-sized statues featured on the Field of Legends at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., which is distributing the bobbleheads along with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, and the website NegroLeaguesHistory.com.


“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and NegroLeaguesHistory.com to give fans an opportunity to have this collectible replica of this amazing display,” says Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, in a press release.

Each bobblehead is $35, and sets are available and can be purchased online.
click to enlarge Homestead Grays shirt from Steel City
Homestead Grays shirt from Steel City
For those seeking other Negro League merchandise, Downtown Pittsburgh shop Steel City offers a Homestead Grays T-shirt for $32.

Trending

Speaking of...

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen

By Ryan Deto

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen

Black History Month: Where to honor Pittsburgh's Negro League baseball teams

By Ryan Deto

Mural outside of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City

You can now buy a bobblehead of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on his bike

By Ryan Deto

JuJu Smith-Schuster bike bobblehead

Final Weekend for World-Premiere Run of Josh Gibson Opera

By Bill O'Driscoll

Alfred Walker and Denyce Graves in "The Summer King"
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos

By Tia Bailey

Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival promises talks on Shakespeare, Kennywood, drag culture, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival promises talks on Shakespeare, Kennywood, drag culture, and more

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Teen art contest offers cash prize, chance to research Black history
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 9-15, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival promises talks on Shakespeare, Kennywood, drag culture, and more

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival promises talks on Shakespeare, Kennywood, drag culture, and more

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Belvedere's, Stage AE, and more (Feb. 11-13)

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Valentine's Day playlist

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Valentine's Day playlist

By Dani Janae

Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos

Feel the love with these Pittsburgh Valentine's Day flash tattoos

By Tia Bailey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation