Pittsburgh native brings red carpet film premiere to Tull Family Theater

click to enlarge Sé Marie brings Movers Ultimate premiere to Tull Family Theater

Even as Pittsburgh’s film footprint increases, red carpet premieres aren’t exactly common in the area. That didn’t stop Sé Marie .

The South Hills native has started to make a name for herself in Hollywood, and yet, for one of her biggest moments, she had to bring it back home. She lobbied hard for her new feature, Movers Ultimate, to debut in Pittsburgh instead of Los Angeles or New York.



The film will see its red carpet premiere Sat., July 16 at Tull Family Theater in Sewickley.



According to a press release, the actress, whose real last name is Majkowski, became involved with The Tull Family Theater when her fiancé, Pittsburgh Emmy-winning rapper Harvey “Frzy” Daniels, joined its Board of Directors.

In choosing the Tull, she notes the work the theater has done with inclusivity and diversity in the local film scene, and their efforts to inspire the next generation of Pittsburgh film talent.

For their part, the Tull is excited to host an event of this scope. “We are honored to welcome both local and West Coast talent at this premiere,” says Tull Family Theater CEO Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor. “Since the pandemic, the Theater has strengthened its partnerships with artists, making its state-of-the-art facilities available to showcase their work.”

As for the film itself, Movers Ultimate is described as a 1990s-style comedy about a group of movers rushing through a job so they can attend their high school reunion. Marie plays the daughter of the wealthy family that is moving, and she gets caught up in the hijinks.

Marie’s life and career have been defined by chasing thrills and ambitious goals. The daughter of a motocross family, her experiences extend to acrobatics, film production, certified SCUBA and skydiving, sportscasting for ESPN, the NFL Network, and the CW, and as a stunt double for actresses like Rachel McAdams.



Marie starred in the 2016 mockumentary Career Opportunities in Organized Crime, which premiered at the SXSW Festival and it touted as the first film shot in virtual reality. She also starred in Artificial Experience, a short film that played at national and international film festivals, including being awarded Best Narrative Short at the Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival.



Next on her docket is Unsinkable, a film partly shot in Pittsburgh about the aftermath of the Titanic tragedy, in which she has a major role.

For now, however, it’s all about promotingin her hometown.“I’m really, really excited to bring this premiere home,” says Marie.