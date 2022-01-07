 Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh named as finalist to host 2024 Republican National Convention, says report

By

click to enlarge Downtown Pittsburgh skyline - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Downtown Pittsburgh skyline
Pennsylvania has long been an important swing state in presidential elections. In 2016, the Keystone State narrowly backed Donald Trump, and in 2020, it narrowly backed Joe Biden. Each victory was key to both men entering the White House.

With that in mind, Republican officials are eyeing Pennsylvania’s second largest city as a host for the next Republican National Convention. Pittsburgh is in the running to host the RNC in 2024, according to a report in Politico.

The other host cities in the running are Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Milwaukee. Two of the possible cities are in solidly red states — Tennessee and Utah — while Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are in swing states — Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.


Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, supported Democratic President Joe Biden by historic margins in 2020. Biden received just under 60% of the county’s vote, receiving a higher share of the presidential vote in Allegheny County than any Democrat since 1964. The only Democratic presidential candidates to perform better than Biden in history are Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964 and Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936. Republicans could be looking at coming to Pittsburgh to provide a Republican boost locally, which could be integral in winning Pennsylvania and reclaiming the White House.

Pittsburgh has never hosted a Republican National Convention. The last time Pennsylvania hosted the RNC was in 2000 when it was held in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh also has never hosted a Democratic National Convention.

Both major party's political conventions in 2020 were held mostly remotely due to the pandemic. In 2020, the DNC was planned for Milwaukee and the RNC was planned for Charlotte.

According to Politico, finalists for RNC host cities were considered based on things like their hotel capacity, facilities, corporate sponsorship, and a city’s ability to support large-scale security measures.


“The Republican National Committee is grateful for and appreciative of the overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the 2024 Republican National Convention,” RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told Politico. “We’ll continue the process, review bids, and communicate with potential hosts to hear more about what their cities have to offer.”

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

GOP gubernatorial candidates promise lower taxes, school choice in first debate

By Stephen Caruso

The 2022 GOP gubernatorial field at a Jan. 5, 2022 debate

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture seeks to bridge rural-urban divide

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture seeks to bridge rural-urban divide

Pittsburgh politicians remember Jan. 6 as an “insurrection,” warn of danger ahead

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Armed National Guardsmen on security detail at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Advocates say Allegheny County Jail violated solitary confinement ban hundreds of times

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Allegheny County Jail

Allegheny County jury trials suspended in January due to Omicron variant

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh

GOP gubernatorial candidates promise lower taxes, school choice in first debate

By Stephen Caruso

The 2022 GOP gubernatorial field at a Jan. 5, 2022 debate

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture seeks to bridge rural-urban divide

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture seeks to bridge rural-urban divide
More »

Readers also liked…

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 5-11, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh

Allegheny County jury trials suspended in January due to Omicron variant

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture seeks to bridge rural-urban divide

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture seeks to bridge rural-urban divide

By Ryan Deto

Teen helps start school mental health club after her own loss, depression

Teen helps start school mental health club after her own loss, depression

By Meg St-Esprit

Allegheny County Jail

Advocates say Allegheny County Jail violated solitary confinement ban hundreds of times

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation