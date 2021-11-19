 Pittsburgh NAACP criticizes "lack of transparency" in investigation of Jim Rogers' death | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh NAACP criticizes "lack of transparency" in investigation of Jim Rogers' death

By

click to enlarge A memorial to Jim Rogers on a bench in Friendship Park in Bloomfield - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP Photo: Ryan Deto
A memorial to Jim Rogers on a bench in Friendship Park in Bloomfield
On Oct. 14, Jim Rogers died inside a local Pittsburgh hospital while still under police detainment from a medical emergency. A day earlier, Rogers was tased by Pittsburgh police after the police responded to a 911 call and reports that Rogers had stolen a bike in Bloomfield.

According to WPXI, the arrest occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 after Rogers allegedly took a bike that was left in someone's yard on Harriet Street in Bloomfield. Neighbors told WPXI that Rogers, a Black man believed to be homeless, took the bike for a ride before returning it. The bike was for sale for $50, and the woman who owns the bike says she wanted to get rid of it, and told WPXI the man could have had it for free.

Rogers’ death has led to multiple rallies and protests, demanding answers to how exactly Rogers died and for accountability if the police action led to his death. But more than five weeks have now passed, and more detailed information has yet to be released.


Now, the Pittsburgh chapter of the NAACP is joining the chorus demanding answers and wondering why the public isn’t being more apprised of what is happening with the investigation into Rogers’ death.

In a letter sent to the office of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh NAACP branch president Johnnie L. Miott wrote that the community has been patient in waiting for more information since Rogers’ death more than five weeks ago, but that he has become frustrated over the lack of transparency of the investigation.

“This continued lack of transparency and slow investigation into this horrendous matter will not only continue to fuel the public distrust in the institutions, whose responsibility it is to serve and protect its communities equitably,” wrote Miott. “We are formally requesting copies of all documentation related to the matter of Jim Rogers.”

In a statement sent to Pittsburgh City Paper, Peduto spokesperson Molly Onufer replied: “As required by policy, the City immediately turned this investigation over to Allegheny County Police in order to have a totally independent, third-party investigation.”


Chris Kearns, Allegheny County police superintendent, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18 that the Allegheny County Police office does not release the names of involved officers in critical incident investigations and that is up to the involved agency. In this instance, that is the Pittsburgh Police Department.

When reached by the Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, Pittsburgh Police spokesperson Cara Cruz said, “There are no plans to release any names at this time. Public Safety is allowing the County to complete its investigation as our own internal review takes place simultaneously.”

According to Cyril Wecht, the well-known former Allegheny County Coroner, an autopsy and toxicology report for a death like Rogers’ wouldn’t take more than two weeks, and the police are likely waiting for information from police reports and investigative reports. But even he acknowledged in the P-G that those usually don’t take months to complete.

Trending

Speaking of...

Buffalo Rose to showcase talents at major Folk Alliance International Conference

By Tia Bailey

Buffalo Rose

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Arcade Comedy Theater lampoons white allyship with The Thanksgiving Play

By Amanda Waltz

Arcade Comedy Theater lampoons white allyship with The Thanksgiving Play

UPMC workers go on one-day strike demanding better wages and right to unionize

By Jason Phox

UPMC workers go on one-day strike demanding better wages and right to unionize
More »

Tags

Latest in News

House Dems pass $1.85T domestic policy bill; Pa. lawmakers split on party lines

By Laura Olson, Ariana Figueroa, Jacob Fischler and John Micek

House Dems pass $1.85T domestic policy bill; Pa. lawmakers split on party lines

UPMC workers go on one-day strike demanding better wages and right to unionize

By Jason Phox

UPMC workers go on one-day strike demanding better wages and right to unionize

“Rent to Own” companies ordered to deed 285 homes to consumers in Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

“Rent to Own” companies ordered to deed 285 homes to consumers in Pennsylvania

Wolf says he opposes Pa. House bill tightening rules on community bail funds

By Stephen Caruso

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at Lancaster Health Center in July
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 17-23, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

GetGo apologizes, explains reason behind recent Moon Township closure

GetGo apologizes, explains reason behind recent Moon Township closure

By Ryan Deto

“Rent to Own” companies ordered to deed 285 homes to consumers in Pennsylvania

“Rent to Own” companies ordered to deed 285 homes to consumers in Pennsylvania

By Ryan Deto

UPMC workers go on one-day strike demanding better wages and right to unionize

UPMC workers go on one-day strike demanding better wages and right to unionize

By Jason Phox

Future of Pittsburgh Pride remains uncertain as questions surround Delta Foundation’s dissolution

Future of Pittsburgh Pride remains uncertain as questions surround Delta Foundation’s dissolution

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation