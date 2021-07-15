 Pittsburgh musicians can submit albums to Carnegie Library's STACKS platform through August | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh musicians can submit albums to Carnegie Library's STACKS platform through August

By

click to enlarge A selection of Pittsburgh musicians on Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's STACKS service
A selection of Pittsburgh musicians on Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's STACKS service
The debate about streaming services and how much they pay musicians has been a heated one. For artists, getting tons of streams on Spotify or Apple music may show interest in your music, but it doesn’t always translate to a nice paycheck.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh sought to change that for local artists with STACKS, a music streaming service launched in 2019. The program offers musicians $200 for albums at least ten minutes long. For comparison, Spotify offers artists $0.003 and $0.0084 per stream.

If you’re a local musician, this year's program is now open for submissions through Fri., Aug. 6. 

Toby Greenwalt, CLP’s director of digital strategy and technology integration, describes STACKS as a continuation of the library's goal to "promote the individual achievement of our patrons while supporting the Pittsburgh music scene."


“Pittsburgh has always had a lively music scene, but changes in the industry have created many challenges for smaller musicians," Greenwalt told Pittsburgh City Paper in 2019. "We hope this platform will be one way to help these talented individuals thrive starting in their hometown.”

If you are a music fan, you can use your library card to stream previous albums from Pittsburgh musicians directly from the CLP website. 

STACKS was made in collaboration with the software company Rabble, using its MUSICat platform. Rabble works with libraries across the nation to build digital solutions and offer their communities a place to celebrate their rich music history while uplifting current artists.

The 2020 round of STACKS candidates — chosen by a jury including former City Paper music writer Jordan Snowden — features a long list of local musicians representing a wide array of genres, including hip hop, indie rock, and country music.

To submit to this year's program, you must be a Pittsburgh-based artist with a musical project released in the last five years. You must own the rights to your music and the album must be four songs or 10 minutes long.


Visit the STACKS website to submit and learn more.

Trending

Pittsburgh fashion designer Stew Frick launches new Forlorn Moon clothing line
Why Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala continues to avoid scrutiny
A Global Food Tour of Pittsburgh
A Film Lover's Tour of Pittsburgh
Inclusionary zoning proposed for Bloomfield and Polish Hill to create more affordable housing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Sibling duo releases Pittsburgh-shot feature film Back for Good

By Amanda Waltz

Sibling duo releases Pittsburgh-shot feature film Back for Good

PHOTOS: Tour the newly renovated Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Downtown

By Kaycee Orwig

An area for teens in the new upstairs portion of Carnegie Library Downtown, is designed for teens to work together and get help on assignments.

Take a hike into terror with the Pittsburgh-shot horror film The Boonies

By Amanda Waltz

Andreas O’Rourke (right) and Krista Graham (left) in The Boonies

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Benji. talks Pittsburgh music and finding success

By Dani Janae

Benji. talks Pittsburgh music and finding success

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Kinetic’s “Dances of Lake Volta”

By Mike Canton

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Kinetic’s “Dances of Lake Volta”

Song Spotlight: "Retro Love" by Brittney Chantele

By Dani Janae

Song Spotlight: "Retro Love" by Brittney Chantele

Celebration of Mac Miller returns to Blue Slide Park in September

By Dani Janae

Vigil for Mac Miller in 2018
More »

Readers also liked…

Open-format monthly dance party Junction 'is an enigma of sounds'

By Jordan Snowden

DJ Shoe and Deejay Aesthetics

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Forlorn Moon by Stew Frick

Pittsburgh fashion designer Stew Frick launches new Forlorn Moon clothing line

By Amanda Waltz

Livy’s Library provides free books to young Pittsburghers

Livy’s Library provides free books to young Pittsburghers

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960 serves looks galore at Frick Art Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Braids, comfort, and a pop of color

Braids, comfort, and a pop of color

By Tereneh Idia

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation