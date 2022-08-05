Pittsburgh Musical Theater to stage Evil Dead, The Little Mermaid, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

PMT will kick off its latest round of musicals on Sept. 30 with Evil Dead the Musical, the hit show based on director Sam Raimi's wacky, blood-soaked 1981 film. PMT originally took on the show in 2018 for a production described in a Pittsburgh City Paper review as "not for the squeamish, but it’s all so campy, fun, and absurd that it’s pretty easy to stomach."
Evil Dead will be followed by PMT's productions of Disney’s The Little Mermaid and the annual A Lyrical Christmas Carol.
What's been dubbed “Oh What a Season!" continues into spring 2023 with another Disney title, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical love story Once. The season will close in May 2023 with a production of the biographical musical Jersey Boys.
Even before the season begins, PMT will also present its free annual season preview concert, Broadway at the Overlook, from Sept. 8-11 at the West End Elliot Overlook.
In a press release, PMT Executive Director Colleen Doyno says Oh What a Season! will "delight audiences of all ages with musical theater experiences that will take you everywhere from Dublin, Ireland, to New Jersey, to 'Under the Sea.'"
The season will also take place across three different venues, with shows staging at the Byham Theater, as well as the Gargaro Theater and the West End Canopy, both of which are located in the city's West End.
"You're certain to enjoy our unique PMT experience — inspired collaborations between local professionals and young artists that create dynamic performances for all to enjoy, in versatile venues suited to each production. We can't wait to welcome you back to 'be our guest' for our first full season since 2019 — we promise it's not too good to be true!” says Doyno.