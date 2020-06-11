Pittsburgh music news roundup: upcoming livestreams, festival updates, and more

Updates:
Even with the postponement, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival will continue its mission of preserving and promoting Irish culture in the area. During the stay-at-home orders, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival launched a Live Stream Irish Music Series, which has featured over 50 live music, comedy, cooking, storytelling, and children’s performances on their Facebook page. They plan to keep this content coming on a regular basis and expand into even more areas of the Irish culture. All performances and streams occur on the Pittsburgh Irish Festival's Facebook page. The full streaming schedule and all past live performances are available on their website.
Benji. joins Spillage Village
Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Benji. announced this week that he is now part music collective Spillage Village. Based in Atlanta and made up of rappers, singers, and producers such as EARTHGANG, JID., Hollywood JB, and more, Benji. is joining a talented group of Black creatives, many of whom are signed to J. Cole’s label Dreamville Records. This announcement comes after Benji. toured with and opened for EARTHGANG this past fall.
Check out Spillage Village in their video for "End of Daze" below, which dropped today.
Phat Man Dee "#MasQUeUp"
Ryan Haynes to release debut album
Back in December, DJ Afterthought announced he would be making and releasing music under his real name, Ryan Haynes. Since then, Haynes has released a few singles showing off his R&B side, and on Friday, we finally get the full debut album. Titled The Island of Broken Dreams, the album features four previously released tracks and four new ones. Find The Island of Broken Dreams on most major streaming platforms.
Get Hip Record Store now open
Upcoming Livestreams:
Three Rivers Arts Festival. Multiple Times and Dates.
This year, the Three Rivers Arts Festival festival is happening virtually. The festival started Fri., June 5 and, like usual, is running for 10 days, ending on Sun., June 14. Artists and bands like Sierra Sellers, INEZ, Ghost Party, and more have been giving livestream performances and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. Check out who's closing out the festival here.
Bad Custer. 8 p.m. Fri., June 12.
Rock group Bad Custer has been gearing up to celebrate the release of their second full-length album, Bad Custer Needs Work, on Friday. But in light of recent events, the band decided to debut the music while also raising money for community bail funds, mutual aid organizations, and racial justice organizers. They are asking for donations to be submitted here.
benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union, Bukit Bail Fund, and The Eat Initiative. The lineup includes Adab, DJ Afterthought, Arie Cole, Barnacle Bill, Breis Gordan, Funk Masta Fletch, Iamusick, Ka0s, Kinetic, Kped, Owusu, Pharro, Pink Camo, pvkvsv, Rojaus, The Organizers, Void, and ZRO. At some point, there will also be yoga and mediation. Check out the Facebook event page for more details.
Milky Chance. Sun., June 14. 8 p.m. (virtually at Roxian Theatre)
This Wild Life. Fri., June 12. 8 p.m. (virtually at Mr. Smalls Theatre)
Russ. Sun., June 14. 7 p.m. (virtually at Stage AE)
We Were Promised Jetpacks. Sun., June 14. 8 p.m. (virtually at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall)