Pittsburgh meteor, "the greatest event of 2022," made into commemorative ornament

"I'm hedging my bets and predicting the greatest event of 2022 happened in the first 11 hours of the year," says Fraley.

"As a fan of all things space related, I was just really excited to happen to be in a location where I could hear it," Fraley says.









Fraley's tribute to the meteor explosion has the same solid 3.5" wide base as his previous ornaments, with a hand-painted firey orange meteor cast in resin. (The meteor also kind of resembles a chicken leg covered in hot sauce and dipped in a dash of barbeque sauce, so we're all set for a backup commemorative ornament the next time the city ends up on one of those national foodie lists, too.)



"Ever since I did that Sinkhole Bus ornament in 2019, I’ve found people asking what the next year's will be," says Fraley.

The artist has been commemorating Pittsburgh events since 2019 when he first made a keepsake ornament of Port Authority's bus that famously got trapped inside a sinkhole in Downtown Pittsburgh, followed by a 2020 version when the sinkhole was filled in. (There was no ornament for 2021 because, as Fraley says, the year deserved "zero" attention.) Pre-orders for the 2022 Pittsburgh Meteor Commemorative Ornament can be placed now for $30 plus shipping and handling at tobyfraley.com. Orders will be shipped towards the end of February.