Pittsburgh McDonald's outlets fined for child labor violations

A Canonsburg McDonald’s chain owner was fined $57,332, after a federal investigation determined it violated child labor laws involving 101 minor employees.
According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Labor, the violations occurred at 13 McDonald’s restaurants in the region, including four in Pittsburgh and one at 600 Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy Township.
The alleged violations include permitting 14-and-15-year-old employees to work outside permissible hours, too long and too late into the evening, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act
.
“Permitting young workers to work excessive hours can jeopardize their safety, well-being and education,” Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh said in a written statement. “Employers who hire young workers must understand and comply with federal child labor laws or face costly consequences.”
Investigators also found a violation of child labor occupations standards at the 100 Davis Blvd. location in Pittsburgh. An employee under the age of 16 was allowed to operate a deep fryer which was not equipped with a device to automatically lower and raise the baskets.
According to the news release, the fine was paid by owner Santonastasso Enterprises LLC – owned by John and Kathleen Santonastasso.
Catherine Glencoe, assistant district director at the US Department of Labor, told Pittsburgh City Paper
with the holidays approaching more employers are relying on teens as staff.
“This is the season for hiring more kids,” she said. “It is important for employers to know there are rules to follow and what their obligations are so we can keep kids safe and the employers in compliance.”