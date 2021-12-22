 Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey tests negative for COVID | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey tests negative for COVID

By

Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey
After announcing on Dec. 21 that he received a rapid COVID test indicating a positive result, Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey announced on Dec. 22 that his full PCR test indicated that he does not have COVID-19.  The results of Gainey's PCR test were negative, according to a press release.

His initial rapid test was inconclusive and was described by his primary care doctor as "slightly positive." That necessitated that further testing was necessary to rule out a false-positive, according to the release. After a PCR test was administered, a negative result was determined late on Dec. 21.

Gainey is fully vaccinated and has also received a booster. He hasn't had any COVID symptoms. Even though he received a negative PCR test, Gainey encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot.


“I believe it is extremely important that everybody in Pittsburgh get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster, and that everyone use recommended masking procedures when in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status," said Gainey in a statement. "We must not forget that the risk from COVID-19, including from its new variant Omicron, is still a major public health threat.”

The uncertainty of Gainey's COVID status led to some speculation of whether he would be able to make an inaguration date before Mon., Jan. 3, when he is legally required to be seated. Those anxieties appear less worrisome now with this negative test. It's still unclear when Gainey will hold his inauguration. 

