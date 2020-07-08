 Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto offered a feet pic in exchange for voting in November at 12:16 a.m. | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto offered a feet pic in exchange for voting in November at 12:16 a.m.

By

At 12:16 a.m. on Wed., July 8, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded to a tweet asking him to post a photo of his feet in exchange for voting in November. Peduto replied saying he would show his "ten toes" in exchange for 10 voting receipts. 
click to enlarge disgusted_at_feet.jpg
When you're in the middle of cooking a nice bolognese, and your roommate tells you Bill Peduto offered feet pics at 12:16 a.m. He can't stop calling him "Pedu-toes."
click to enlarge once_again_disgusted_at_feet.jpg
When you need a moment of privacy to process Bill Peduto tweeting about his feet.
click to enlarge disgusted_at_feet_again.jpg
When your partner wants to bang, but you know that you'll have to see his feet which remind you of Bill Peduto's feet.

