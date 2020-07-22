Pittsburgh Mask Maker Spotlight: SASHA

click to enlarge Photo: Sara McClelland Pleated reversible face masks from SASHA

Since the beginning of the pandemic, designers, artists, and sewing hobbyists have taken to their sewing machines to fill the demand of masks for the public to wear.is taking a look behind the scenes and highlighting local mask makers.Sara McClelland, Founder and Artist of SASHASquirrel HillAs a sewing hobbyist, stitching masks just felt instinctual back in March. I wanted to get as many face coverings in people’s hands as possible. Now, my goal is to normalize mask wearing.Masks will be a product staple in the overall SASHA offering. Each season, we're planning to launch a new collection of masks, so stay tuned for fall.Creating a comfortable mask in under 15 minutes. The first mask I produced was based on a quick pattern, using non-woven neoprene, which was key in turning around the mass orders that occurred with the governor's first mandatory mask mandate in March.Creating a universal fit! I decided to switch to a pleated style in July to provide additional forgiveness, nose to chin, and provide more of a one-size-fits-most option.Textiles are an integral part of the SASHA brand, so offering masks was a no-brainer. However, one challenge was how to take an essentially home-sewn product and make it unique. Color and texture are other key components of the brand and I feel the latest mask collection of colors and patterns fit right in with the evergreen fiber color palette we use for necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.Originally, neoprene in order to sew a quick, but opaque mask. I decided to switch to cotton-based woven fabrics that are double-layered: 1.) for breathability and 2.) my two go-to local fabric shops (Firecracker Fabrics in Morningside and The Fabric Place in Mt. Lebanon) are offering some incredible fabrics for summertime. Sourcing materials from local and small businesses is an important part of our mission and I'm really pleased by how easy it's been to order from both businesses. Erin and Tami (the respective shop owners) are the best!Masks can be purchased in our online shop. And through July 31st, any order $50 or greater qualifies for a free mask of your choice with code MASKUP. I also encourage organizations looking to place a bulk order to contact us!A portion of all online sales are being donated to national organizations. And at the end of each month, we're matching total proceeds and making a second donation to local organizations. Our summer collections will benefit Color of Change, Black Lives Matter, ACLU, The Bukit Bail Fund, and BLACK OWNED PGH.