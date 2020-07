Pittsburgh Mask Maker Spotlight: Pittsburgh Crochet Co.

click to enlarge Photo: Gracie Henderson Pittsburgh Black and gold mask

Since the beginning of the pandemic, designers, artists, and sewing hobbyists have taken to their sewing machines to fill the demand of masks for the public to wear.is taking a look behind the scenes and highlighting local mask makers.Gracie HendersonHomewoodon Instagram Twitter , and Facebook I spent the first few weeks of the pandemic feeling like there was nothing I could do to help, until I saw some other people making masks. I had just launched my crochet business about a week before the pandemic started to get really serious, and realized I had the skills to make masks so I could help in a small way.I wanted to make sure the masks fit well and were comfortable. I use soft yarn and cotton to try to minimize irritation for people with sensory issues, and I made sure they were breathable for people with disabilities that made it hard to breathe in a mask.The first mask I made was absolutely terrible, and the second one wasn’t much better. I guess the third time's a charm because that’s when I figured out some of the tricky parts of the pattern and it finally looked like a functional mask!I would like to thank my fiancé Cole, who helps me with the sewing part of the mask making process. We don’t have a sewing machine so making the liners was very time consuming, until Cole stepped in — they can make a beautiful liner lightning fast. I would not have been able to keep up with the mask orders if Cole had not stepped up to help.It takes around two hours total — about 1.5 hours for the crocheting, and a half hour to sew in the cotton liners.Masks can be purchased from my Etsy shop, by sending me a message on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, and by emailing me at pghcrochetco@gmail.com. If anyone is experiencing some financial hardship, I donate one mask for every two I sell, and I have some donation slots open! Free masks can be requested by sending me a message on my socials or emailing me.