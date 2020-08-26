Pittsburgh Mask Maker Spotlight: Kin of Duncan

Name: Jazmiere Bates
Title: Owner and creative designer of Kin of Duncan
Neighborhood: Verona
Kin of Duncan on Facebook and Instagram
What led you to start making masks?
My business is specifically for pet gear, but when I had to close my storefront, I had to think what was needed during the virus crisis and masks were a must.
What considerations did you make when designing and developing masks?
When playing with designs for two weeks, I paid close attention to sizing for kids and adults, elastic sizes, and different fun prints of fabric to use.
What challenges have you encountered while mask making?
The only challenge was shipping. I had to wait a long time for elastic and fabric due to high demand and shipping delays.
What fabrics do you use?
I use fun prints of fabric that are 100% cotton.
For my pet business, I sew a lot of the bandanas and dog coats so I already had the equipment which was great because sewing machines were sold out. I also had a ton of scrap fabric from previous projects which allowed me to practice. Sewing has allowed me to make something that is a necessity because dog clothes aren’t really a need during a virus crisis.
Can people purchase your masks, and if so, where?
My masks with matching dog bandanas and scrunchies are now located in Love, Pittsburgh's shop in Mount Washington and on their website lovepittsburghshop.com. You can inbox via Facebook or Instagram. My website will be launching soon, and you can sign up for the email list for updates, promo codes, and events.