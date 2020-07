Pittsburgh Mask Maker Spotlight: Baiyinah Brookins

click to enlarge Photo: Baiyinah Brookins Yellow and Pink Wax Print Mask with filter pocket

Baiyinah Brookins, founder of Frank and Myrhh Highland ParkDuring the month of April, when the lockdown started, I noticed a number of sewists and seamstresses making masks for donation to various hospitals across the Pittsburgh region. I was furloughed from my position at theand decided to help with the efforts. The first mask I made I posted on a few social media platforms and a few people inquired about purchasing. I already had an Etsy account and I decided to post a few pictures to see if others would be interested. Since that initial post I’ve filled over 700 orders for masks.Initially I didn't account for beards, or people with different hairstyles. I’ve since edited the pattern to allow customers to customize the mask to each person's head. I now also carry larger masks, and a mask with a filter pocket. I’m currently working with a production partner on a number of different sizes and styles.Initially, I was having trouble keeping up with the demand. Honestly there were a few days where I didn't sleep or started neglecting self-care to try and fulfill orders. A close friend of mine has stepped up to help and I have a wonderful pattern-maker that has also assisted with efforts.I use a variety of fabrics that are imported from West Africa, including a wax print fabric from Ghana. I try to choose colors that are fun and vibrant.