 Pittsburgh makers learn to sew masks for medical professionals | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh makers learn to sew masks for medical professionals

By

click to enlarge JENN GOOCH
Jenn Gooch
On March 17, the CDC released guidelines for healthcare providers to optimize the use of facemasks and suggested using a scarf or bandana as a last resort. For many sewers and stitchers across the country, this was a call to put their skills to quick use and make washable, reusable masks to provide for frontline and essential workers in need of protection.

Artist Jenn Gooch is one of many in Pittsburgh who's brought her sewing community together to help make masks. She posted a tutorial on YouTube on how to sew a mask at home, and a week and a half later, the project has a name — Operation Face Mask Pittsburgh — and a website where volunteers can sign up for washing, stitching, and driving, as well as donate money and materials. The masks use cotton fabric, a non-woven polypropylene for a filter, ties, and a nose wire for a tight fit.

"I think having this kind of community project has been really helpful to a lot of our volunteers who just want to have something they feel like they can do," says Gooch. "Everyone feels helpless and is full of wanting to help."


She notes that many other Pittsburghers are rallying to make masks, including Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland, who has used her stock of upcycled fabric for mask-making, Firecracker Fabrics, who sold mask-making kits, and Protohaven, who are laser-cutting face shields.

"It's unfortunate that it takes misfortune to realize how strong your community is," says Gooch.

Tags

Latest in Features

Proposals wanted for Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm initiative

By Amanda Waltz

Office of Public Art staff members meeting remotely through Zoom

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

By Alex Gordon

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises new PNC Broadway season with Cher, Hadestown, Hamilton, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Original Broadway cast of Hadestown

Get a five-dollar caricature from local artist who drew for Superman, Archie, and more

By Josh Oswald

Get a five-dollar caricature from local artist who drew for Superman, Archie, and more (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 1- 7, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

By Alex Gordon

Office of Public Art staff members meeting remotely through Zoom

Proposals wanted for Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm initiative

By Amanda Waltz

Checking in during quarantine: Sally Wiggin

Checking in during quarantine: Sally Wiggin

By Alex Gordon

Original Broadway cast of Hadestown

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises new PNC Broadway season with Cher, Hadestown, Hamilton, and more

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation