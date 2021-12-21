 Pittsburgh looking for participants for its Snow Angels shoveling program | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh looking for participants for its Snow Angels shoveling program

Winter has arrived, and that of course means snow is on its way for Pittsburgh. And with snow, there are a lot of sidewalks to shovel to keep our passageways safe for pedestrians.

But there are plenty of older residents and people with disabilities who aren't able to shovel their own sidewalks. So the city has created a Snow Angels program that pairs residents with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and walkways. And it is looking for volunteers.

“Along with fostering stronger community relationships and relieving some of the stress that comes from a snowfall or freeze, Snow Angels make our sidewalks safer for those who are outside during the winter weather — like postal carriers, firefighters, police officers, and other neighbors,” reads a press release.


Sidewalks in the city of Pittsburgh are the responsibilities of property owners. That means only sidewalks adjacent to public property of government-owned buildings are maintained by local governments. This leaves a lot of gaps in neighborhoods, where the vast majority of properties are private residences.

The 2020-2021 Snow Angel program saw over 356 neighbors matched with volunteers, and the city is hoping to see that number grow this year.

Volunteers who are interested will be assigned to a neighbor in need who lives within a 10-minute walk of the volunteer's address. Volunteers will be contacted via email by the city, but contacts might not come immediately, as neighbors request help throughout the winter season. Assignments depend on if there is a neighbor in need who lives close by. Once assigned, volunteers can opt-in to get text message reminders. The city requests that volunteers help out needy neighbors as soon as volunteers are able and within 24 hours of the end of a snow event. The neighbors are expected to have a snow shovel and salt available for volunteers.

Those looking to request help from a Snow Angel must fulfill the following criteria:
  • Be at least 60 years old or have a physical disability
  • Live within City of Pittsburgh limits
  • Lack other resources (financial or family/friends nearby) to assist with snow removal
For more information on the Snow Angels program visit pittsburghpa.gov/snowangels, contact the Snow Angels Program at snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov, or call 412-255-0846.

