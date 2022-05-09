Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents wins GLAAD Media Award

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh blogger Sue Kerr

Perseverance & Integrity through the ups and downs of so many years. One voice who remained true to cause despite winds of change locally & nationally. One voice who was never afraid to be courageous. Well earned @PghLesbian24 https://t.co/jspAUVqfAQ — bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 7, 2022





"Winning a national award for blogging — twice — as I enter my fifties is humbling and affirming that this work matters, that my voice and the voices I amplify matter," says Kerr. "Representation matters."This year's GLAAD Award was for work Kerr produced in 2021 and included 57 memorial posts from throughout the nation.





In addition to no word on progress on their murders from officials, Kerr says traditional media is not helping."There's also been near radio silence in the media even though we have these two murderers on the loose, potentially presenting a threat to other trans folx or to the general population," she says. "We should all be asking the candidates seeking our votes to say their names and push for thorough investigations."