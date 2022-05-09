 Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents wins GLAAD Media Award | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents wins GLAAD Media Award

Sue Kerr has been named “Outstanding Blog” for second time

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh blogger Sue Kerr - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh blogger Sue Kerr
The trans community, especially Black and BIPOC trans women, has experienced an alarming epidemic of violence in the past several years. In her blog Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, North Side resident Sue Kerr has taken on the task of memorializing each death, giving a face, a name, and a story to each of the trans victims.

Last week, she was once again recognized on a national level for her efforts when Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents was named “Outstanding Blog” in the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
“This year’s GLAAD Media Awards come at a time where LGBTQ visibility and storytelling can be the frontline response to a dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country,” says GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a press release announcing the winners on May 6.

It’s the second GLAAD award win for Kerr, whose Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents blog first launched in December 2005. She also won the award in 2019 when Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer at GLAAD, said, “With Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, Sue Kerr demonstrates what it means to use your platform to create real change and accelerate LGBTQ acceptance.”


"Winning a national award for blogging — twice — as I enter my fifties is humbling and affirming that this work matters, that my voice and the voices I amplify matter," says Kerr. "Representation matters."

This year's GLAAD Award was for work Kerr produced in 2021 and included 57 memorial posts from throughout the nation.

Kerr’s reporting on trans deaths also has reached close to home. She recently wrote posts about the murders of four young BIOPOC trans people from Southwestern Pennsylvania, including the November 2021 murder of 36-year-old Black trans woman Angel Naira from Aliquippa and the January 2022 murder of Black trans woman Amariey Lej in Wilkinsburg. Both of those deaths remain unsolved.

In addition to no word on progress on their murders from officials, Kerr says traditional media is not helping.

"There's also been near radio silence in the media even though we have these two murderers on the loose, potentially presenting a threat to other trans folx or to the general population," she says. "We should all be asking the candidates seeking our votes to say their names and push for thorough investigations."


Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents also features a wide variety of other LGBTQ-related subjects, including political Q&As with local candidates and first-person accounts revealing her personal struggle with her mental and physical health.

Kerr won against almost 250 entries in her category, including three other prior winners in the top six nominees, including Alvin McEwen of Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters, Dana Rudolph of Mombian, and Mark S. King of My Fabulous Disease. She’s also only the second person in history to win twice.

“We owe a lot to our LGBTQ blogging community,” says actor, activist, and GLAAD board member, Peppermint, “because if they're not telling our stories, then no one would be.”

In addition to her blog work, Kerr also established Pittsburgh LGBTQ Charities in December 2021. She says the LGBTQ nonprofit has a mission “to raise community awareness and promote grassroots engagement for neighborhood quality of life, animal welfare, anti-poverty, and LGBTQ+ issues in Western Pennsylvania.”

Despite the recent recognition, however, Kerr still has one more goal: to become "Pittsburgh Famous," as she puts it, by obtaining 10,000 Twitter followers. She says she's been "hovering around 8,500 for a few years, so I'm really hoping this award can help me also reach that personal goal."

You can follow Kerr at twitter.com/PghLesbian24.

Comments (0)

