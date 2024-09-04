Pittsburgh Irish Festival Brings Ireland to the Burgh

Full disclosure. My grandma's name was Mary Agnes Ryan, and her family came from Rathgormack, County Waterford. Don't worry about looking it up on a map; when I finally had the opportunity to visit our homeland earlier in the year, even tour guides and lifelong residents had never heard of Rathgormack. All of this to say, I'm excited about this year's Pittsburgh Irish Festival and getting a taste of the Emerald Isle, as the organizers say – "Like Ireland, But Closer!"

Festival Details

This year's 33rd Pittsburgh Irish Festival will bring the craic to the Carrie Blast Furnaces from September 6 through Sunday, September 8.

"So many Pittsburgh have connections to Ireland, and the Pittsburgh Irish Festival allows everyone to experience the music, culture, food, warmth, and good times of Ireland, all in one beautiful location on the banks of the Monongahela River," said Mairin Petrone, Pittsburgh Irish Festival Executive Director.

Whether you have Irish roots or not, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival offers an inclusive experience for everyone. It's a celebration of Irish culture that welcomes all, regardless of their heritage.

Tickets are available at the door, but they are slightly less expensive if purchased in advance online. All details are available at pghirishfest.org.

So, let's dig into some phenomenal, uniquely Irish things you can expect to see.

Music: Reels, Jigs, Celtic Punk and More!

Suppose you have visited Ireland or popped into one of the countless Irish pubs in the States. In that case, you understand how vital music is to life in Ireland. The music tells stories, preserves history and context, and is filled with resistance and rebellion. Unlike music from anywhere else, it features unique instruments, beautiful voices, and unforgettable melodies.

For 20204, the Fest welcomes international, American, and local entertainment including Gaelic Storm, The Screaming Orphans, The Drowsy Lads, Morgan Bullock, Eileen Ivers and The Brigideens, Ally the Piper, Reverie Road, Bastard Bearded Irishman, Colm & Laura Keegan, The Low Kings, Donnie Irish, Shane Cook & The Woodchippers, and more who will all be headlining acts throughout the three days on five different stages!

Do you live for Irish Fiddle? New and exciting for this year is the Fiddle Frenzy, the first-ever collaboration of fiddlers at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival on Saturday, September 7. The Frenzy will be hosted by Katie Grennan and Winifred Horan from Reverie Road, Eileen Ivers, Natalya Kay from Gaelic Storm, Jan Hamilton and Heather Gilmer from Devilish Merry, Angela Diver from The Screaming Orphans, Phil Frank from The Drowsy Lads, Shane Cook, and Colin Forhan from The Brigideens.

The entire entertainment schedule is available online at https://pghirishfest.org/entertainment-schedule/

Irish Culture from Language to Sports, Storytelling to Dancing

It's a bit tricky to separate music from the rest of Irish culture. However, the Irish Festival is excited to share much more about life on that gorgeous island. For example:

Irish Sports—I knew about Gaelic Football, but when visiting Ireland,

a friend mentioned that he enjoys Hurling. I asked him if that was throwing things.

(Spoiler alert: It is NOT throwing things.) If you are like me and could use an

introduction to all things Irish athleticism, you can check out the Gaelic Sports programs and demos.

Celebrate Irish Women – The Blazing Trails exhibition highlights 21 Irish diaspora

women's lives and legacies in politics, humanitarianism, women's suffrage, the arts,

the sciences, and sport. They represent just a fraction of the many women who

made lasting contributions in their work areas but have rarely received recognition.

Learn about the Counties – 32 of the total! Learn about what makes each county unique,

its history, some fun facts, and more!

Cliffs of Moher – one of the most visited sites in Ireland, for the first time at the Fest,

take a fully immersive virtual reality tour of the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Guests can enjoy the sights and sounds of one of Ireland's most popular tourist destinations.

Stone Lifting Competition – if this doesn't pique your interest, you might need to stay home!

The ability to lift a particular stone was used in tests of strength and often as rites

of passage at events like weddings and funerals. Stone Circle Strongman will be

a new attraction at this year's Fest and will host a stone-lifting competition.

For more information and to preregister, visit www.stonecirclestrongman.com.

There's so much more to explore! From the much-loved Irish dog area, a Cultural Hedge School, the genealogy pavilion, Sunday Mass, storytelling from Alan Irvine, Celtic Harper – Dennis Doyle, Gaelic names, traditional step and Ceili dance workshops and performances, Irish instrument and cultural area demonstrations, and more.

Irish Cuisine and Drink – Sláinte!

If you grew up on a steady diet of corned beef and cabbage, Guinness Stew, Shepherd's Pie, or bangers and mash, or perhaps whet your whistle with a Black and Tan or nice Irish Whiskey on occasion. In that case, you will be delighted to know that the Festival offers an authentic taste of Ireland!

From Irish seafood to delicious classics and a variety of international and American fare, the Festival does a fantastic job of ensuring no one leaves hungry, just like visiting your Nan's house.

New for this year, Five Farms Irish Cream presents professional and amateur bakers and chefs demonstrating how to cook and bake delightful treats! Celtic cooking is hearty, simple, and tasty—enjoy this hands-on look at preparing old-world recipes with new-world adaptations.

Of course, I waited to mention the alcohol; I wanted to ensure I had your attention. Growing up, we had a mug that read, "An Irishman is never drunk so long as he can hold onto a blade of grass and not fall off the face of the earth." While certainly not encouraging a drunken rager, the Fest provides an opportunity to sample, learn, and fully imbibe—a truly great Irish tradition!

For guests 21+, beverage tasting is included in the price of your Festival admission ticket! Visit the Cultural Beverage Tasting area to experience the charm, depth, and diversity of flavor found in Irish whiskeys, mead, and more. Booths will feature professionally curated tastings conducted by a whiskey master, Protector of the Peat, or mead maker.

Traditional Irish Wares

Irish crafts and goods are the definition of beautiful, handcrafted traditions. From Celtic jewelry featuring native Connemara marble to kilts, blankets, food, tea, and so much more, the Festival Marketplace will help you start holiday shopping or find that special piece you regret not purchasing on your last visit!

About The Pittsburgh Irish Festival

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival, Inc., is a non-profit corporation created to contribute to the rich cultural awareness of Irish history and tradition in Pittsburgh. In addition to the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, the organization has expanded into a year-round resource for education and cultural programs by creating the Irish Education Outreach Program. The Program's primary objective is to generate a higher awareness of the ethnic richness and significance of the Irish and Irish-American culture and presence from both a historical and contemporary perspective.

Be sure to visit the site so that you can learn more about how to celebrate Irish heritage in Pittsburgh, year round.